Robert De Niro Gets Emotional Over Becoming a Dad Again to 9-Month-Old Baby Gia

Watch : Robert De Niro REVEALS He Welcomed Baby No. 7

Of all his acclaimed roles, Robert De Niro made it clear his favorite is dad.

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor recently got teary-eyed while reflecting on what life with his and girlfriend Tiffany Chen's daughter Gia, 9 months, has been like.

"It feels great," Robert told AARP in an interview published Jan. 25. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It's wondrous."

"When she gets older—who knows," the 80-year-old continued. "But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing …"

And while the dad of seven has years of parenting experience under his belt, he admits it hasn't gotten easier—although it helps to have a partner by your side.

"It is what it is," he noted in an October interview with The Guardian. "It's OK. I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."