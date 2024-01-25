Robert De Niro Gets Emotional Over Becoming a Dad Again to 9-Month-Old Baby Gia

Months after Robert De Niro welcomed daughter Gia with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, he shared a glimpse into what it’s like being a dad for the seventh time.

Watch: Robert De Niro REVEALS He Welcomed Baby No. 7

Of all his acclaimed roles, Robert De Niro made it clear his favorite is dad. 

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor recently got teary-eyed while reflecting on what life with his and girlfriend Tiffany Chen's daughter Gia, 9 months, has been like. 

"It feels great," Robert told AARP in an interview published Jan. 25. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It's wondrous."

"When she gets older—who knows," the 80-year-old continued. "But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing …"

And while the dad of seven has years of parenting experience under his belt, he admits it hasn't gotten easier—although it helps to have a partner by your side.

"It is what it is," he noted in an October interview with The Guardian. "It's OK. I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

Gia joins six other kids in the De Niro family, including Drena, 52, and Raphael, 47—who he shares with ex Diahnne Abbott—and his 28-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex Toukie Smith. The Taxi Driver star is also dad to son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 12, from his marriage to Grace Hightower.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for IHG Hotels & Resorts

And while Robert loves every minute of fatherhood, he recognizes how that role has changed over the years, especially as his kids and grandkids have gotten older.

"With a baby it's different to with my 11-year-old," the Oscar winner explained. "My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different. I don't talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she's pretty smart."

Keep reading to learn more about the De Niro family tree.

Getty Images
First Wife Diahnne Abbott

Robert De Niro met his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, while making Taxi Driver, in which she had a bit part as the ticket taker at a porn theater Travis Bickle patronizes in the gritty 1976 classic.

They tied the knot April 28, 1976.

Getty Images
Daughter Drena De Niro

The actor adopted Diahnne's daughter Drena, born Sept. 3, 1971, when they got married.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Son Raphael De Niro

De Niro and Abbott's son Raphael was born Nov. 9, 1976. Raphael later recalled the family moving from Los Angeles (where his father was born) to New York (the city his dad is most associated with) when he was about 10, telling The Real Deal it was a major "culture shock."

Raphael's parents divorced in 1988.

PATRICK MCMULLAN/PatrickMcMullan.com via Getty Images
Drena and Raphael

Drena, whose first Instagram post is a black-and-white snap of her as a child out to dinner with her parents and then-couple Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston ("at this point all I wonder is WTF was I doing there ???" she wrote), has remained in show business as an actor and producer. 

Growing up, "it definitely wasn't the typical family lifestyle," she told Everything Zoomer, "but there was a lot of warmth, fun, craziness." She described her father as "a non-judgmental, open-minded person, always accepting of what people feel their paths are."

Raphael went into real estate, which also runs in the family. Per his website, he leads The De Niro Team at Douglas Elliman in Manhattan, and he's a partner in TriBeCa's Greenwich Hotel. 

The 46-year-old shares three kids with ex-wife Claudine de Matos and has been married to stylist Hannah Carnes since March 2020.

Acknowledging his last name alone turned him into fodder for tabloid coverage, Raphael told The Real Deal, "I just try to keep my head down and keep my private life private."

Instagram
Grandson Leandro

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Drena's son with artist ex Carlos Rodriguez, died of a suspected overdose on July 2, 2023. He was 19.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested two weeks later on federal drug distribution charges in connection with Leandro's death, which his mother had quickly attributed to fentanyl-laced pills.

On Aug. 11, 2023, which would have been her son's 20th birthday, Drena wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for the happiest and most profound 2 decades of my life, little angel. I hope you are at peace and your spirit is filled with joy today and always."

Michael Tighe/Exclusive by Getty Images
Twin Sons With Touki Smith

De Niro and model-actress Touki Smith are parents to twin sons Julian and Aaron, born Oct. 20, 1995.

The actor and Smith, who at one point also owned a catering business that handled the food for then-couple Sean Penn and Madonna's anniversary party, split up in 1996 after eight years together.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Son Julian De Niro

While Aaron leads a private life, Julian is an actor who most recently appeared on Broadway in the Tony-nominated The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. In 2022 he played a young Barack Obama in the Showtime limited series The First Lady.

"For my kids, I tell them, 'If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short,'" De Niro told People in January 2020. "That's the most I would say—push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don't be afraid."

George Napolitano/FilmMagic
Son Elliot and Daughter Helen With Second Wife Grace Hightower

De Niro is dad to son Elliot, born March 18, 1998, and daughter Helen Grace, born via surrogate on Dec. 23, 2011, with second wife Grace Hightower.

He married the Precious actress on June 17, 1997. De Niro filed for divorce barely two years later, but they reconciled before the split was official and renewed their vows in 2004.

They again began divorce proceedings in 2018.

When promoting Silver Linings Playbook, in which he played a father of an adult son with bipolar disorder, De Niro opened up about having a child with special needs, telling Katie Couric in 2013, "I don't like to get emotional, but I know exactly what [my character] goes through." In 2016 he shared that Elliott has autism.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro With Tiffany Chen

De Niro's seventh child was born April 6, 2023.

CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King got to do the name-reveal honors on her show May 11. "How cute is this baby?" she said about the photo of the 1-month-old. "Robert De Niro and his partner, that's Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl."

The now 80-year-old first told ET Canada that he'd become a father for the seventh time.

"My kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful," he shared when asked if his children considered him a cool dad. "My daughter [Helen], she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But that's what it is."

