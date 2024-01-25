Robert De Niro Gets Emotional Over Becoming a Dad Again to 9-Month-Old Baby Gia

Of all his acclaimed roles, Robert De Niro made it clear his favorite is dad.
The Killers of the Flower Moon actor recently got teary-eyed while reflecting on what life with his and girlfriend Tiffany Chen's daughter Gia, 9 months, has been like.
"It feels great," Robert told AARP in an interview published Jan. 25. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It's wondrous."
"When she gets older—who knows," the 80-year-old continued. "But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing …"
And while the dad of seven has years of parenting experience under his belt, he admits it hasn't gotten easier—although it helps to have a partner by your side.
"It is what it is," he noted in an October interview with The Guardian. "It's OK. I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."
Gia joins six other kids in the De Niro family, including Drena, 52, and Raphael, 47—who he shares with ex Diahnne Abbott—and his 28-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex Toukie Smith. The Taxi Driver star is also dad to son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 12, from his marriage to Grace Hightower.
And while Robert loves every minute of fatherhood, he recognizes how that role has changed over the years, especially as his kids and grandkids have gotten older.
"With a baby it's different to with my 11-year-old," the Oscar winner explained. "My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different. I don't talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she's pretty smart."
Keep reading to learn more about the De Niro family tree.