Inside Pregnant Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann's Tropical Babymoon Getaway

Watch : Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli enjoyed a babymoon in paradise.

Before they welcome their first child together, the Bachelor Nation alum and the Love Is Blind star went on a getaway to Jamaica.

Staying at Sandals Dunn's River resort in Ocho Rios, Blake and Giannina chilled on the beach, swam in the pool, enjoyed romantic dinners and documented their travels with a photoshoot. And overall, it looks like they had a rosy time.

"Soooo big Baby Moon guy," Blake, 34, wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. And Giannina, 30, had to agree, noting in her own post that "whoever invented babymoons is a genius."

It won't be long before their vacation plans include a new family member as the parents-to-be previously announced that "Baby H" is due in spring 2024.

"We are completely over the moon," they told E! News in November upon announcing the pregnancy. "It was the best surprise we could have asked for and we can't wait to meet our little angel in just a few more months."