Inside Pregnant Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann's Tropical Babymoon Getaway

Before Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann welcome their first baby, the pregnant Love Is Blind star and the Bachelor Nation alum enjoyed a babymoon in Jamaica.

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli enjoyed a babymoon in paradise.

Before they welcome their first child together, the Bachelor Nation alum and the Love Is Blind star went on a getaway to Jamaica. 

Staying at Sandals Dunn's River resort in Ocho Rios, Blake and Giannina chilled on the beach, swam in the pool, enjoyed romantic dinners and documented their travels with a photoshoot. And overall, it looks like they had a rosy time. 

"Soooo big Baby Moon guy," Blake, 34, wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. And Giannina, 30, had to agree, noting in her own post that "whoever invented babymoons is a genius."

It won't be long before their vacation plans include a new family member as the parents-to-be previously announced that "Baby H" is due in spring 2024.

"We are completely over the moon," they told E! News in November upon announcing the pregnancy. "It was the best surprise we could have asked for and we can't wait to meet our little angel in just a few more months."

photos
Bachelor Nation's Newest Babies

Since revealing their little one is on the way, Blake and Giannina—who met while filming All Star Shore in 2021—have kept fans updated on their journey. From posting bump photos and sonograms to giving fans a look at her pregnancy style and baby shower, the couple has shared several moments with their followers.

As Giannina wrote in a November post, "It just keeps getting better and better."

And to see their photos from their recent babymoon, keep reading.

John Parra | Getty Images

Walks on the Beach

John Parra | Getty Images

Sweet Moments

John Parra | Getty Images

Showcasing the Baby Bump

John Parra | Getty Images

Chilling by the Pool

John Parra | Getty Images

Making Memories

John Parra | Getty Images

Parents-to-Be

