Mel B’s Major Update on Another Spice Girls Reunion Will Make You Stop Right Now

Watch : Mel B Wants Another Spice Girls Reunion

If you really, really want a Spice Girls reunion, you may be in luck.

In fact, Mel B. teased that she and Victoria Beckham, Gerri Halliwell, Melanie C. and Emma Bunton have something special in the works.

"I get told off all the time for announcing stuff I'm not meant to announce," Scary Spice told Jennifer Hudson on the Jan. 24 episode of her talk show. "But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together—all five of us. And by me just saying that, I'm probably going to get into trouble again."

And Mel (real name Melanie Brown) also made it clear that the friendship between the British Girl band's members will never end.

"It's amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends, it's been 30 years," the 48-year-old added. "As a group you're just welded together for life because you've been through such a crazy experience."