Mel B’s Major Update on Another Spice Girls Reunion Will Make You Stop Right Now

If you really, really want a Spice Girls reunion, you may be in luck.
In fact, Mel B. teased that she and Victoria Beckham, Gerri Halliwell, Melanie C. and Emma Bunton have something special in the works.
"I get told off all the time for announcing stuff I'm not meant to announce," Scary Spice told Jennifer Hudson on the Jan. 24 episode of her talk show. "But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together—all five of us. And by me just saying that, I'm probably going to get into trouble again."
And Mel (real name Melanie Brown) also made it clear that the friendship between the British Girl band's members will never end.
"It's amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends, it's been 30 years," the 48-year-old added. "As a group you're just welded together for life because you've been through such a crazy experience."
The "Wannabe" singers first rose into prominence in 1994, before breaking up to pursue solo projects in 2001—shortly after the release of their last album, Forever. In 2019, the band returned for a reunion tour—sans Victoria's Posh Spice—around the United Kingdom, but have yet to produce any new music.
And while it has been years since the fivesome has spiced up fans' lives, Mel—who is mom to Phoenix, 24, Angel Iris, 16, and Madison, 12— admitted she'll always be ‘90s girl.
"I don't think I've ever left it," she continued. "I like ‘90s R&B, ‘90s pop music, ‘90s clothes, ‘90s everything."
Indeed, Mel has been hoping to reenter Spice World for a while—even hinting at the upcoming reunion last month.
"Oh, I hope so," she told E! News of a potential reunion at the red carpet premiere for America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. "I've been saying that every year so let's hope."
If you care to revisit the Spice Girls' story from A to Z, read on for their highlights through the years.