Mel B’s Major Update on Another Spice Girls Reunion Will Make You Stop Right Now

Mel B. revealed a major update on the Spice Girls’ plans to reunite soon, teasing, “we’re definitely working on something together—all five of us.”

By Olivia Evans Jan 25, 2024 3:52 PMTags
Spice GirlsCelebrities
Watch: Mel B Wants Another Spice Girls Reunion

If you really, really want a Spice Girls reunion, you may be in luck. 

In fact, Mel B. teased that she and Victoria Beckham, Gerri Halliwell, Melanie C. and Emma Bunton have something special in the works.

"I get told off all the time for announcing stuff I'm not meant to announce," Scary Spice told Jennifer Hudson on the Jan. 24 episode of her talk show. "But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together—all five of us. And by me just saying that, I'm probably going to get into trouble again." 

And Mel (real name Melanie Brown) also made it clear that the friendship between the British Girl band's members will never end. 

"It's amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends, it's been 30 years," the 48-year-old added. "As a group you're just welded together for life because you've been through such a crazy experience." 

photos
Mel C Reveals 10 Secrets About The Spice Girls

The "Wannabe" singers first rose into prominence in 1994, before breaking up to pursue solo projects in 2001—shortly after the release of their last album, Forever. In 2019, the band returned for a reunion tour—sans Victoria's Posh Spice—around the United Kingdom, but have yet to produce any new music. 

And while it has been years since the fivesome has spiced up fans' lives, Mel—who is mom to Phoenix, 24, Angel Iris, 16, and Madison, 12— admitted she'll always be ‘90s girl. 

"I don't think I've ever left it," she continued. "I like ‘90s R&B, ‘90s pop music, ‘90s clothes, ‘90s everything."

(Photo by ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images)

Trending Stories

1

Elle King Postpones Concert After Dolly Parton Tribute Incident

2

SATC Fans Won’t Believe Price Carrie Bradshaw's Tutu Sold For

3
Exclusive

The Challenge's Johnny Bananas & More Share Secrets on New Show

Indeed, Mel has been hoping to reenter Spice World for a while—even hinting at the upcoming reunion last month. 

"Oh, I hope so," she told E! News of a potential reunion at the red carpet premiere for America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. "I've been saying that every year so let's hope."

If you care to revisit the Spice Girls' story from A to Z, read on for their highlights through the years. 

Tim Roney/Getty Images
Not-So Humble Beginnings

The Spice Girls became a global success upon the release of "Wannabe" in 1996. Considered the best-selling female group of all time, the British songstresses have sold over 85 million records worldwide. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Spice Up Your Life

The girl group rocked the stage at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City with a performance of "Say You'll Be There." They took home Best Dance Video for "Wannabe" that year. 

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Royalty Meets Royalty

Lucky, Prince Harry! The young royal is pictured with his father, Prince Charles, during a 1997 meet and greet with the Spice Girls. 

JMEnternational/Getty Images

Legends Only

Ginger Spice's Union Jack mini-dress became synonymous with the Spice Girls after their performance at the 1997 Brit Awards. Initial controversy aside, the iconic ensemble sold for more than $58,000 at a a charity auction. 

Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Spice World

Released in December 1997, Spice World: The Movie became an instant blockbuster hit. Two decades later, it remains a cult phenomenon and recently even returned to theaters in the U.K. to celebrate the milestone anniversary! 

Brian Rasic/Getty Images

'90s Nights

Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger Spice come together for a 1998 photo opp. Two years later, they'd announce their decision to put Spice Girls on the back burner for a renewed focus on their respective solo careers. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Reunion!

The Spice Girls made a comeback in 2007 with a global tour that sold out in a whopping 38 seconds. That same year, the ladies hit the stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood. 

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
Viva Forever!

After four years apart, the girl group reunited once again to celebrate the premiere of Viva Forever!, a musical inspired by their time in the spotlight. 

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Gold Medal Girl Group

At the closing ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics, the fivesome performed a medley of greatest hits like "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life."

Twitter
GEM

In 2016, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton announced a spinoff trio called GEM. A single titled "Song for Her" leaked online, but the project was evidently put on hold around the time Halliwell announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2. 

Instagram
Friendship Never Ends

Cue the pandemonium! All five Spice Girls sent social media into a frenzy with this photo posted in February 2018. 

They responded to the excitement in a joint statement, saying, "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Reunion! (Again)

After announcing in late 2018 that four of the five Spice Girls would be reuniting once more for a tour—Victoria sat this one out to focus on the commitment to her fashion empire—Geri, Emma and the Mels began a 13-date European tour at Croake Park in Dublin, Ireland on May 24, 2019. Concluding with three nights at London's Wembley Stadium, the tour earned over $78 million, proving that Girl Power never goes out of style.

Trending Stories

1

Elle King Postpones Concert After Dolly Parton Tribute Incident

2

SATC Fans Won’t Believe Price Carrie Bradshaw's Tutu Sold For

3
Exclusive

The Challenge's Johnny Bananas & More Share Secrets on New Show

4
Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Susie Evans and Justin Glaze Reveal They're Dating

5

Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Reaction to Meeting Jason Kelce