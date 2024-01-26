The Best Sales To Shop This Weekend from Vince Camuto, BaubleBar, Pottery Barn, & More

Amazon: Shop the winter sale for deals on products from Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, JBL, Dyson, Bissell, and more.

ASOS: Use the code SHOPMORE to get an extra 50% off when you buy three sale styles (which are already up to 70% off).

Bare Necessities: Find 40% off bras from brands like Elomi and Wacoal and 10 for $39.

BaubleBar: Get game day ready with 50% off NFL-themed accessories.

Coach Outlet: Get 70% off tons of handbags, wallets, and accessories.

Cozy Earth: Shop the Valentine's Day sale for 20-25% off sitewide.

Everlane: Find up to 70% off on brand new markdowns.

Forever 21: Use the code EXTRA50 to get an extra 50% off sale styles.

Hollister: Get select spring styles for $12, $20, and $25.

MAC: Get up to 50% off best-selling makeup, plus 20% off all face products.

Michael Kors: Get an extra 20% off select sale styles by using the code 20MORE.

NYX: Enjoy 20% off sitewide, including best-selling products.

Nike: Get up to 49% off on new markdowns, including sneakers and activewear.

Old Navy: Shop thousands of sale styles starting at just $2.96.

Pottery Barn: Shop the winter clearance sale for up to 50% off plus free shipping on thousands of items.

Sam Edelman: Enjoy up to 50% off tons of cute styles.

Tarte: Enjoy 53% off the fan-favorite Shape Tape concealer and get it for just $15.

Vince Camuto: Shop 25% off almost everything, including on already discounted styles.

Wayfair: Enjoy up to 65% off furniture and home décor.

Zappos: Shop the winter clearance sale for 60% off boots from Doc Martens, UGG, and Sorel.