Former Spanish Soccer Federation President to Face Trial for Kissing Jenni Hermoso After World Cup Win

There is a new development in Luis Rubiales' legal journey.

The former president of the Spanish Soccer Federation—who resigned after coming under fire for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent after their World Cup Win—will officially head to trial.

On Jan. 25, per NBC News, a Spanish court shared that judge Francisco de Jorge's investigation into the incident determined the kiss as "being unconsented and carried out unilaterally and in a surprising fashion." The outlet adds that prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault for allegedly coercing Hermoso to publicly support him amid the backlash he received.

The judge also ruled, per NBC News, that former Spain coach Jorge Vilda, sports director of Spain's men's team Albert Luque, and the former head of marketing for the federation should also be tried alongside Rubiales for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to defend his actions.

E! News has reached out to the legal teams for Rubiales, Vilda and Luque for comment but has not heard back.

For Vilda's part, after being fired from the women's national team in September, he told Cadena SER radio, per AP News, "I have always shown the maximum respect for my players and with everyone I have coached and worked with." Luque has also denied coercion, according to El Mundo.