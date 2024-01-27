Shop Free People’s Fire Hot Sale With up to 70% off and Deals Starting at Under $20

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Free People is one of those stores where you instantly want to add everything to your cart because their clothes and accessories are just so darn cute. They all have this effortless, cool girl appeal with a boho-inspired edge that can easily be dressed up or down and that would look so good hanging in your closet. Unfortunately, some of their cutest pieces tend to a bit pricier, so it's always a good idea to keep an eagle eye out for sales, which luckily, happen more often than you might think. Right now, for example, they're having a fire hot sale of up to 70% off, which includes tons of new markdowns starting at under $20.

You can score these trendy platform Mary Jane shoes for $69.95 (originally $198), this ultra-chic structured jacket for $49.95 (originally $168), this beautiful maxi dress with a vintage-inspired floral print for $69.95 (originally $219), and this romantic ruffled top for $39.95 (originally $128). This is all to say that if you've been dying to add some new Free People finds to your wardrobe, consider this sale a sign. Keep reading to see our top picks from Free People's latest sale which feels simply too good to be true.