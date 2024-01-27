Shop Free People’s Fire Hot Sale With up to 70% off and Deals Starting at Under $20

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Free People is one of those stores where you instantly want to add everything to your cart because their clothes and accessories are just so darn cute. They all have this effortless, cool girl appeal with a boho-inspired edge that can easily be dressed up or down and that would look so good hanging in your closet. Unfortunately, some of their cutest pieces tend to a bit pricier, so it's always a good idea to keep an eagle eye out for sales, which luckily, happen more often than you might think. Right now, for example, they're having a fire hot sale of up to 70% off, which includes tons of new markdowns starting at under $20.
You can score these trendy platform Mary Jane shoes for $69.95 (originally $198), this ultra-chic structured jacket for $49.95 (originally $168), this beautiful maxi dress with a vintage-inspired floral print for $69.95 (originally $219), and this romantic ruffled top for $39.95 (originally $128). This is all to say that if you've been dying to add some new Free People finds to your wardrobe, consider this sale a sign. Keep reading to see our top picks from Free People's latest sale which feels simply too good to be true.
Disco Fever Cami
This sequin top is giving major Studio 54 vibes. It has a satin bow detail and keyhole cutout in the back and goes well with any bottom you pair it with. Choose from five glittery shades.
Meg Seamless Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
This scoop neck bodysuit with an open back is a must-have staple in your closet. It has a no-show thong back and a corset inspired seam beneath the bust. It comes in four colors.
My Everything Dangles
These dangly heart-shaped earrings feature a hammered metal finish embellished with multi-color stones. Choose from four beautiful colorways.
Brooke Buckle Mary Jane Platforms
These on trend Mary Jane shoes have a chunky platform and block heel for a bit of edge. Featuring three buckled ankle straps, these leather shoes are over half off.
Bayse Blair Top
An elevated basic, this ribbed knit top has a sultry, semi-sheer construction and an off the shoulder silhouette for that effortless appeal. The long-sleeve top comes in either black or brown.
Mina Jacket
With its slouchy silhouette and exaggerated collar, this structured jacket is a modern take on a classic. Perfect for layering, it features a tie waist and will instantly elevate any outfit.
Bathilde Jacket
This statement jacket makes even the most simple outfit look more exciting. Made from faux leather, it boasts a bold snake-print, an oversized fit, and a slightly cropped silhouette.
ZGY Belted Sweeper Jeans
No belt no problem! These black, wide leg jeans have a built-in belt with a circular metal accent along the waistband.
Cohen Cord Trucker Hat
This is not your average cap. These trucker hats have a mesh back and a corduroy front that are so stylish. Choose from black or blue.
High Neck Cross Back Tank
This slightly cropped tank can be worn to your Pilates class or on a coffee run. Made from cotton with a hint of stretch, it has an open back with a crossover detail. It comes in four colors.
Smocked So Nice Top
The perfect complement to denim, this romantic top features a plunging neckline and open back adorned with ruffles. With its subtle floral print, this top also has a stretchy smocked bodice.
Quilted Love PJ Set
Matching pajamas are always a good idea. Available in three colors, this set features cozy quilted joggers and a cropped long-sleeve top with a sweet snowflake print.
Portia Velvet Mini
Bring on the glamour in this velvet mini dress. It features a deep-v neckline, billowy sleeves, and an A-line silhouette, all of which make for a very romantic look. Choose from five rich hues.
Mesh So Well Layering Top
This mesh top has a relaxed feel that's made more glitzy by its sparkly fabric. Since it's sheer, you can show off a super cute bra underneath. It comes in four chic colors.
Auguste The Label Natalie Dress
Come spring and summer, you'll be wearing this gorgeous maxi dress on the regular. With its vintage-inspired floral pattern, this dress has a deep-v neckline and open back adorned with ruffles.
Out And About Tunic
You can easily dress this tunic up or down. It has a cowl-neck open back with a tie detail and a gathered waist. It's made from a super soft ribbed knit material and comes in classic white or black.
Walk This Way Top
You definitely don't own a button down shirt like this one. With its vintage inspired design, this top features a deep-v neckline, flouncy sleeves and ruffle detailing.