Patrick Mahomes Shares How Travis Kelce Is Handling His Big Reputation Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Watch : Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Pat Gushes Over “Down to Earth” Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes is giving a toast to his real friend, Travis Kelce—who doesn't care about the "he said, she said."

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently commented on the craze surrounding his teammate over the last few months amid his relationship with Taylor Swift.

"It's been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he's just been himself the whole time," Patrick told NBC Sports in an article published Jan. 24. "He's still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they're his best friend. And he's going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn't been any different."

And while Travis' relationship with the "Karma" singer has given him a big reputation, Patrick added that the tight end's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in March—six months before his epic love story with Taylor went public—was a "dream of his."