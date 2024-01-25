Patrick Mahomes Shares How Travis Kelce Is Handling His Big Reputation Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Patrick Mahomes is giving a toast to his real friend, Travis Kelce—who doesn't care about the "he said, she said."
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently commented on the craze surrounding his teammate over the last few months amid his relationship with Taylor Swift.
"It's been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he's just been himself the whole time," Patrick told NBC Sports in an article published Jan. 24. "He's still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they're his best friend. And he's going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn't been any different."
And while Travis' relationship with the "Karma" singer has given him a big reputation, Patrick added that the tight end's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in March—six months before his epic love story with Taylor went public—was a "dream of his."
"It was really, really cool," Patrick continued. "He knows all the skits from guys that were on Saturday Night Live. He was telling me the ones from before I was even born. I was like, ‘Trav, I'm not the same age as you, I don't even know who that is.'"
Travis' fandom of SNL came to fruition again late last year, when he and Taylor had a date night at Studio 8H to support Ice Spice as the musical guest at the Oct. 14 show with host Pete Davidson. The Chiefs player appeared in a sketch about the hysteria surrounding his relationship with the Grammy winner, while Taylor introduced the rapper for one of her songs.
And as for how Patrick feels about Travis' relationship? He thinks it's nice to have a new friend in Taylor.
"It's been cool to interact with her because she's top tier of her profession—and how she drives and she becomes that, it's really cool to hear about and to see," he said on a Dec. 25 episode of CBS Mornings. "He's lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman."
Taylor also appears to be enjoying her time supporting the guys on the Chiefs—having attended 11 games so far, often with Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes. Read on for highlights from her latest visit to Chiefs Kingdom.