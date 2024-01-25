Hailey Bieber Launches Rhode Cleanser and It's Sunshine in a Bottle

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Even before she started her skincare line rhode, Hailey Bieber made "glazed donut skin" a thing. For years, we all wanted products to get that glowing and hydrated skin just like hers. Hailey launched rhode in 2022 with three products that quickly developed a devoted following, but we all had one question: what about a cleanser? After years of asking, shoppers are finally getting what we've wanted, a rhode cleanser.
The rhode Pineapple Refresh cleanser delivers a sensorial experience that you'll look forward to every morning and night. It has a gentle formula that melts and lathers to deliver hydration I can feel on my skin long after cleansing. My face feels thoroughly clean without that dreaded "stripped skin" feeling or irritation that I tend to experience with a thorough cleansing. In fact, it actually calmed and soothed some irritation. For my fellow sensitive skin sufferers out there, yes, it is fragrance-free. And, of course, as the name suggests, it does feel refreshing.
After years of development, rhode's first cleanser is finally here. Set your alarms and get ready to shop because this one is probably going to sell out— quickly. Plus, the first 1,000 shoppers will get a free rhode 2024 calendar featuring Hailey, Candice Swanepoel, Ajok Daing, and Bianca Blakeney.
It launches at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT on January 25, 2024.
Rhode Pineapple Refresh Daily Cleanser
Pineapple Refresh is just what you need to rinse away sunscreen, makeup and dirt thoroughly without drying out your skin. I put a small amount of cleanser on wet hands, rub my hands together to create a lather, and then gently apply to my face before rinsing thoroughly. If you like to double cleanse, use an oil cleanser first. The brand recommends using this cleanser twice a day to get soft, hydrated skin as the first step in your skincare routine.
For optimal results, continue the rhode routine with Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Barrier Restore Cream for the face. Care for your lips with the Peptide Lip Treatment and you'll have the ultimate healthy glow going.
More Rhode Must-Haves
While you're shopping, it's a great time to replenish your other rhode products or try something new. Plus, there's free shipping on orders over $40.
Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
This is my absolute favorite Rhode product. If you want dewy, plump, glazed skin, you'll love this one. It absorbs very quickly, calms my skin, and it doesn't pill under makeup. This mixes well with products I love from other brands too.
Rhode Glazing Milk
Ditch redness, dryness, and dullness when you add the rhode Glazing Milk to your routine. It's a lightweight, skin calming essence that "that boosts barrier function and provides immediate, luminous hydration," the brand claims. After cleansing, shake up the bottle and apply. You can put this on your face, neck, décolleté, and the rest of your body.
Rhode Barrier Restore Cream
Finding a great moisturizer isn't easy. No one wants a heavy feeling, but it can be hard to find lightweight products that are effective. Hailey and the rhode team nailed it with this one. The rhode Barrier Restore Cream is rich, without heaviness. Comfort, soothe, and restore your skin barrier with this incredible product.
A shopper said, "On my 3rd or 4th bottle of this and loving it! Great for my sensitive skin."
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment
You will obsess over the rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. It is so hydrating and never sticky. There's an unscented version along with vanilla, watermelon, and salted caramel options. I love using this on my bare lips and layering it over lip liner or a matte lipstick.
You can buy these individually or save some money with a 3-piece set with unscented, salted caramel, and watermelon. A fan of the product raved, "Has been my favorite go to lip treatment for hydrated lips definitely a forever repurchase!"
Rhode Peptide Lip Tint
If you adore the Peptide Lip Treatment from rhode, you'll flip over this tinted version of the cult favorite. Get intense hydration that never feels sticky with these buildable, glossy shades. There are four hues to choose from. This formula is richly pigmented and long-lasting.
You'll want every color. All 4 shades available in a money-saving set.
If you want to do some more Hailey Bieber-inspired shopping, you'll love these products she recommended to get her signature, undone waves.