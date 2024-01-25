Hailey Bieber Launches Rhode Cleanser and It's Sunshine in a Bottle

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Even before she started her skincare line rhode, Hailey Bieber made "glazed donut skin" a thing. For years, we all wanted products to get that glowing and hydrated skin just like hers. Hailey launched rhode in 2022 with three products that quickly developed a devoted following, but we all had one question: what about a cleanser? After years of asking, shoppers are finally getting what we've wanted, a rhode cleanser.

The rhode Pineapple Refresh cleanser delivers a sensorial experience that you'll look forward to every morning and night. It has a gentle formula that melts and lathers to deliver hydration I can feel on my skin long after cleansing. My face feels thoroughly clean without that dreaded "stripped skin" feeling or irritation that I tend to experience with a thorough cleansing. In fact, it actually calmed and soothed some irritation. For my fellow sensitive skin sufferers out there, yes, it is fragrance-free. And, of course, as the name suggests, it does feel refreshing.

After years of development, rhode's first cleanser is finally here. Set your alarms and get ready to shop because this one is probably going to sell out— quickly. Plus, the first 1,000 shoppers will get a free rhode 2024 calendar featuring Hailey, Candice Swanepoel, Ajok Daing, and Bianca Blakeney.

It launches at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT on January 25, 2024.