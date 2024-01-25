The Challenge Alums Johnny Bananas, CT and More Share Secrets of Their Past in New Series

Watch : ‘The Challenge: Home Turf’ New Exclusive Trailer

Not everyone is born a winner, but everyone on The Challenge: Home Turf was.

Legends from MTV's original The Challenge series revealed some of their secrets to becoming champions in an E! News exclusive first look at the trailer for the eight-part docuseries, debuting Jan. 29.

"I am a very vengeful bastard," seven-time champion Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio shared in a confessional. "And when you experience The Challenge with someone, it bonds you forever."

Devin Walker, the 2022 Challenge: Ride or Dies champion, chalked up his success on the competition series to being the underdog. "A lot of people felt, 'How could he ever win? He's a normal guy,'" he recalled. "I almost want to say how much better it is for me than it is for other people because no one ever thought it would happen."

Devin proved confidence is key later in the teaser, saying, "I'm gonna win again. And you're gonna be sitting there, saying to yourself, 'How'd he do it?' I'm good."