Exclusive

The Challenge Alums Johnny Bananas, CT and More Share Secrets of Their Past in New Series

Your favorite Challengers revealed some of their secrets to success on the show in an E! News exclusive first look at docuseries The Challenge: Home Turf.

Watch: ‘The Challenge: Home Turf’ New Exclusive Trailer

Not everyone is born a winner, but everyone on The Challenge: Home Turf was. 

Legends from MTV's original The Challenge series revealed some of their secrets to becoming champions in an E! News exclusive first look at the trailer for the eight-part docuseries, debuting Jan. 29.

"I am a very vengeful bastard," seven-time champion Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio shared in a confessional. "And when you experience The Challenge with someone, it bonds you forever."

Devin Walker, the 2022 Challenge: Ride or Dies champion, chalked up his success on the competition series to being the underdog. "A lot of people felt, 'How could he ever win? He's a normal guy,'" he recalled. "I almost want to say how much better it is for me than it is for other people because no one ever thought it would happen."  

Devin proved confidence is key later in the teaser, saying, "I'm gonna win again. And you're gonna be sitting there, saying to yourself, 'How'd he do it?' I'm good."

The Challenge: Home Turf will follow your favorite decorated Challengers as they revisit their hometowns and recount all the details of their storied careers. In the juicy behind-the-scenes look at their life outside of the show, the reality TV alums shared insights into the childhoods that prepared them for their jobs and their most iconic moments.

Along with Johnny and Devin, the series will spend time with recurring cast members Chris 'CT' Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, Darrell Taylor, Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia and Tula "Big T" Fazakerley

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

And Johnny, who last competed in 2023's The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, believes there's a reason you keep seeing him and the others pop up in new iterations of the long-running show. 

"If you want to make good TV, you can't go with the flow. If everyone's going this direction, you go that direction," he told E! News in October 2023. "You create friction. You want to do what everyone else isn't doing and you just have to capitalize on the moment. You have to be willing to do what everyone else is unwilling to do." 

The Challenge: Home Turf is set to premiere on The Challenge YouTube channel Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

