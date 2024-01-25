Tom Hollander Accidentally Received Tom Holland's Massive Avengers Bonus for This Amount

Looks like Tom Hollander got caught up in Tom Holland's Hollywood web.
The White Lotus star revealed that sharing a very similar name with the Spider-Man actor has caused a fair amount of issues—namely, when he accidentally got a highly sensitive email meant for Holland from their former talent agency.
"I got an email from the agency saying, 'Payment advice slip, your first box-office bonus for The Avengers,'" Hollander said on the Jan. 23 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "And I thought, 'I don't think I'm in The Avengers.'"
But with great power comes great financial responsibility, as Hollander noted, "It was an astonishing amount of money. And it was not his salary, it was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office, the first one."
The Pride & Prejudice alum didn't disclose exactly how much the check was for, but he did say it was over $1 million. "It was more money than I've ever—it was a seven figure sum," he added. "And he was 20 or something."
Considering he's 29 years older than the Marvel star, Hollander joked that he is often mistaken for Holland, but only in a "non-visual context."
"I'm introduced to somebody's very, very excited, then confused, then disappointed children," the Pirates of the Caribbean alum told Meyers. "They go, 'My children are so excited to meet you.' And I go, 'Are they though? I don't think they are, but bring them out.'"
Holland has never disclosed exactly what his Spider-Man salaries have been, but the stars of Marvel's Cinematic Universe are known to make the big bucks. Chris Hemsworth allegedly made $20 million for 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, while Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. reportedly made $75 million for 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.
Holland is perhaps more pragmatic with his paychecks and has shared one of the ways he plans to use his riches for good. As he told GQ in November 2021, he has the idea of "buying apartment buildings and renting them out cheaper than they need to be, because I don't need the money."