Tom Hollander Accidentally Received Tom Holland's Massive Avengers Bonus for This Amount

Tom Holland's MASSIVE Avengers Bonus Accidentally Went to Tom Hollander

Looks like Tom Hollander got caught up in Tom Holland's Hollywood web.

The White Lotus star revealed that sharing a very similar name with the Spider-Man actor has caused a fair amount of issues—namely, when he accidentally got a highly sensitive email meant for Holland from their former talent agency.

"I got an email from the agency saying, 'Payment advice slip, your first box-office bonus for The Avengers,'" Hollander said on the Jan. 23 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "And I thought, 'I don't think I'm in The Avengers.'"

But with great power comes great financial responsibility, as Hollander noted, "It was an astonishing amount of money. And it was not his salary, it was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office, the first one."

The Pride & Prejudice alum didn't disclose exactly how much the check was for, but he did say it was over $1 million. "It was more money than I've ever—it was a seven figure sum," he added. "And he was 20 or something."