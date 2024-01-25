Jennifer Grey's Dirty Dancing Memory of Patrick Swayze Will Lift You Up

Watch : Abigail Breslin on Recreating "Dirty Dancing's" Iconic Lift

Nobody puts Baby in the corner, and no one should ever attempt the Dirty Dancing lift without Patrick Swayze, according to Jennifer Grey.

"Patrick is the only one who really anyone should try it with, because he was just such a good ballet dancer," Jennifer told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of A Real Pain. "He was so used to lifting women and so strong. By the end of the movie, I trusted him so much."

In fact, the only time Jennifer performed the tricky feat with Patrick, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2009 at age 57, was when they filmed the iconic lake scene.

"I never rehearsed it," the 63-year-old said. "There was no room for a panic attack."

Remembering how she was "really scared and protective" of her body at the time, Jennifer recalled giving a "hard no" to practicing the dance move off-camera.