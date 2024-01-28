Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce Support Travis Kelce at AFC Championship

Travis Kelce's cheer squad is back.
His girlfriend Taylor Swift and his brother Jason Kelce were both spotted at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Jan. 28 to root for the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end as his team took on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.
On Jan. 28, the "Wildest Dreams" singer wore a black jacket over a red top and her long blond hair in waves as she arrived at the venue with pal Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Taylor's hairstyle was reminiscent of a look she sported on her 2018 Reputation tour.
Jason, who had met Taylor last week while watching the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, was spotted inside the Baltimore stadium before the game. The Philadelphia Eagles center sported the same shirt he wore last time—a red one bearing Travis' nickname, "Big Yeti"—as seen in a photo showing him with Patrick's sister Mia, which their mom Randi Martin shared on the 12-year-old's Instagram.
By the end of the first quarter, Taylor and Jason were not yet spotted together at the AFC Championship game. The winner of the game goes on to play in the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11 against the team that wins the NFC Championship—either the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions.
The "Blank Space" singer, who began dating Travis last summer, has drawn much fan and media attention with her appearances at many of her boyfriend's games over the past few months. Despite this, she and her boyfriend are shaking off all the media hype surrounding their relationship.
"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Travis explained in a press conference Jan. 26. "That's all that matters."
While Taylor drew much media attention at the Chiefs' game last week, Jason himself went viral when, after Travis scored a touchdown pass, the athlete appeared shirtless at the window of his suite at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium, then roared and cheered, climbed outside and high-fived and took photos with several Bills fans gathered in the area.
Jason, whose team lost in the playoffs earlier this month, also helped make a young Taylor fan's day. After spotting a little girl holding a sign for the singer, he picked her up and carried her over to the suite to greet the Grammy winner.
Jason won over both scores of football fans as well as the singer. On the Jan. 24 episode of the brothers' podcast New Heights, Travis told his brother, "Tay said she absolutely loved you."
See photos of Taylor, Travis and Jason at the AFC Championship game: