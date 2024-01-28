Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce Support Travis Kelce at AFC Championship

Watch : How Taylor Swift Reacted to Finally Meeting Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce's cheer squad is back.

His girlfriend Taylor Swift and his brother Jason Kelce were both spotted at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Jan. 28 to root for the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end as his team took on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

On Jan. 28, the "Wildest Dreams" singer wore a black jacket over a red top and her long blond hair in waves as she arrived at the venue with pal Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Taylor's hairstyle was reminiscent of a look she sported on her 2018 Reputation tour.

Jason, who had met Taylor last week while watching the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, was spotted inside the Baltimore stadium before the game. The Philadelphia Eagles center sported the same shirt he wore last time—a red one bearing Travis' nickname, "Big Yeti"—as seen in a photo showing him with Patrick's sister Mia, which their mom Randi Martin shared on the 12-year-old's Instagram.

By the end of the first quarter, Taylor and Jason were not yet spotted together at the AFC Championship game. The winner of the game goes on to play in the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11 against the team that wins the NFC Championship—either the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions.