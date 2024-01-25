Olympian Maricet Espinosa González Dead at 34

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The sports world is currently in mourning.

Maricet Espinosa González, a star judo athlete who represented Cuba in the 2016 Olympic Games, died at age 34, the Pan American Judo Confederation confirmed on Jan. 22.

"With deep sadness we bid farewell to a legend of Pan-American and Cuban Judo. Maricet Espinosa, affectionately known as 'La Mole', leaves an indelible legacy," the confederation said in an Instagram post in Spanish, via translation. "Rest in peace, our dearest Maricet. Our condolences to his family and Cuban judo. Your spirit and your achievements will last forever."

Her cause of death has not been shared.

González was also mourned by Universidad del Deporte Cubano, internationally known as the Cuban Sports University, which educates Olympic hopefuls in Havana.

"On behalf of our teachers, workers and students," the school said in a Jan. 21 Facebook post via translation, "we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues."