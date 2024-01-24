Kelly Clarkson Shares Why She Can’t Be Friends With Her Exes

Watch : American Idol: First Look At Upcoming Season!

Kelly Clarkson likes to make a clean breakaway from her exes.

In fact, the singer revealed why she prefers not to stay friends with her previous partners.

"I just feel like it can get awkward," Kelly explained to guest Common on the Jan. 23 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It depends on who ended it or who it is. It's situational."

The rapper, on the other hand, had a very different point of view.

"I could definitely be friends with an ex," Common, who recently confirmed his romance with Jennifer Hudson, countered. "I've been friends with a lot of exes that I've had, and they've been long relationships. Because most of them have been pretty good."

But that's not to say the transition from lovers to friends is an easy process.

"I mean, we go through stuff at the beginning of the breakup," he continued, "but then once we come to our grounds, it's like, we good people, we cool people."