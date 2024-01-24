Jon Stewart Returning to The Daily Show After Trevor Noah’s Departure

Watch : Jon Stewart Returns to 'The Daily Show'

It's back to you, Jon Stewart—again.

Almost a decade after exiting The Daily Show, the comedian is returning to the anchor desk—and it is happening sooner than you think. Jon will be back on the show starting Feb. 12, taking on hosting duties every Monday through the 2024 election cycle.

In fact, he's already made himself comfortable, posing on the show's set with his feet propped on the desk.

"Here it is," The Daily Show shared Jan. 24 on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing the comedy show's recurring segment, "your Moment of Zen."

Not long after the news broke, Jon, who hosted the show for 16 years, weighed in with his own reaction.

"Friends," the 61-year-old, who will also serve as executive producer, wrote on X. "After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future!"

The news comes over a year after Trevor Noah, who succeeded Jon as host in 2015, exited in December 2022. But the Born a Crime author made it clear that he's beaming over his predecessor's return.

"Yessssssss," he wrote on X, "he's back!"