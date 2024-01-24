Jon Stewart Returning to The Daily Show After Trevor Noah’s Departure

It's back to you, Jon Stewart—again.
Almost a decade after exiting The Daily Show, the comedian is returning to the anchor desk—and it is happening sooner than you think. Jon will be back on the show starting Feb. 12, taking on hosting duties every Monday through the 2024 election cycle.
In fact, he's already made himself comfortable, posing on the show's set with his feet propped on the desk.
"Here it is," The Daily Show shared Jan. 24 on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing the comedy show's recurring segment, "your Moment of Zen."
Not long after the news broke, Jon, who hosted the show for 16 years, weighed in with his own reaction.
"Friends," the 61-year-old, who will also serve as executive producer, wrote on X. "After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future!"
The news comes over a year after Trevor Noah, who succeeded Jon as host in 2015, exited in December 2022. But the Born a Crime author made it clear that he's beaming over his predecessor's return.
"Yessssssss," he wrote on X, "he's back!"
Since Trevor's departure, the hosting duties have been divvied up between guest hosts and the comedy show's cast of correspondents—including Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper—and while viewers will see Jon at the top of each week, a rotating line-up from the news team will take over anchor duties from Tuesdays on, according to a press release from Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios.
Jon's new Daily Show duties come amid his exit from Apple TV's The Problem. The satirical news show was canceled after two seasons in October due to creative differences with the tech company, according to The New York Times. But Comedy Central couldn't be more thrilled to have Jon back in the fold at The Daily Show.
"In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics," Showtime and Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy said, "Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit."
