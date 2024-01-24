Elle King Postpones Concert After Dolly Parton Tribute Incident

Watch : Grand Ole Opry Responds to Backlash Over Elle King's Dolly Parton Tribute Performance

It looks like Elle King is taking a break in her 9 to 5.

Amid backlash over her recent profanity-filled tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton, the "Ex's & Oh's" singer's Jan. 26 show in Fort Worth, Texas, has been postponed and rescheduled to Sept. 21.

"Original event tickets will be accepted for the new date," read a Jan. 24 Instagram post from Billy Bob's Texas, the concert hall where King was slated to perform later this week. "Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding!"

Neither King or the venue provided a reason to why her performance was pushed back until this fall. According to the Grammy nominee's website, her next show is now scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Ind.

News of the postponement comes five days after King took the stage at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry, where she performed as part of a concert held in honor of Parton's 78th birthday. As seen in video circulating on social media, King—who is the daughter of exes Rob Schneider and London King—admitted to not knowing the words to Parton's 2001 hit "Marry Me," telling the crowd in a sing-song voice, "I don't know the lyrics to this thing in this f--king town."