Cute Valentine's Day Kitchen Essentials That Will Make Baking a Piece of Cake

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There may still be a few weeks left until Valentine's Day, but we're already feeling the love in the air. We're head over heels for everything this love-filled holiday brings us — from shopping for gifts for our boos, besties & fur babies to finding the perfect outfit (a list that includes everything from steamy lingerie to cozy sweaters). Of course, we can't forget all the Valentine's grams we get to receive or treat ourselves to. After all, yummy treats always make for great gifts to your loved ones, especially if you make them yourself.

If the way to your valentine's heart is through their stomach, what better way to express your affection than through baking a delicious dessert made with love? Whether it's a heart-shaped cake, cookies, cupcakes, chocolates or more, giving your special someone a homemade, heartwarming confection is sure to score you major brownie points this year. Don't worry if you're not sure where to start, because we've got you covered with all the essential bakeware from Amazon, Le Creuset, Williams Sonoma, Wayfair & more that will make baking as easy as pie.

So, put on your baker's hat, and get ready to make some a-doughable treats!