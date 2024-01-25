Cute Valentine's Day Kitchen Essentials That Will Make Baking a Piece of Cake

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There may still be a few weeks left until Valentine's Day, but we're already feeling the love in the air. We're head over heels for everything this love-filled holiday brings us — from shopping for gifts for our boos, besties & fur babies to finding the perfect outfit (a list that includes everything from steamy lingerie to cozy sweaters). Of course, we can't forget all the Valentine's grams we get to receive or treat ourselves to. After all, yummy treats always make for great gifts to your loved ones, especially if you make them yourself.
If the way to your valentine's heart is through their stomach, what better way to express your affection than through baking a delicious dessert made with love? Whether it's a heart-shaped cake, cookies, cupcakes, chocolates or more, giving your special someone a homemade, heartwarming confection is sure to score you major brownie points this year. Don't worry if you're not sure where to start, because we've got you covered with all the essential bakeware from Amazon, Le Creuset, Williams Sonoma, Wayfair & more that will make baking as easy as pie.
So, put on your baker's hat, and get ready to make some a-doughable treats!
BakingWorld Heart Cookie Cutter Set - 9 Pieces
If you're doing any baking this Valentine's Day, you need these heart-shaped cookie cutters. Crafted with food-grade stainless steel that's 0.3 mm thick, these cookie cutters are durable & versatile — use them to cut cookies, muffins, biscuits, breads, cheeses, sandwiches, fruits, veggies & so much more.
Silivo Silicone Heart Shaped Cake Pans - Pack of 2
Bake a perfect heart-shaped cake with these genius cake pans. They're made from flexible, food-grade silicone material that doesn't stick to your cake and is easy to clean. According to the brand, these molds are safe to use in the freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I bought this in need of making a heart cake for a client. Not only were they completely awesome, they were durable, easy to clean and absolutely no sticking. Will order more when the time comes."
Baker Depot 6 Holes Heart Shaped Silicone Mold
Similarly, this silicone mold is great if you're planning to make chocolate, jelly, blondies, madeleines, or other small sweets & pastries for Valentine's Day. The pan includes six heart-shaped molds, and it can handle temperatures ranging from -40°F to 445°F, according to the brand.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I made mini cakes with this item, and everyone in my office LOVED the hearts!! Easy to use, cut my baking time in half, and the cakes popped out with no problem. Definitely can't wait to use again."
Paris Hilton Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Heart-Shaped Pot with Lid
We're obsessed with this pretty-in-pink, heart-shaped Dutch oven from Paris Hilton's Home Collection. It's as functional as it is cute; the durable cast iron construction delivers superior heat retention & distribution, while the smooth enamel interior minimizes sticking and provides the perfect base for searing. Plus, it's oven-safe up to 500°F!
Paris Hilton Heart Shaped Nonstick Bakeware Set
You'll be sliving your way through all your V-Day baking endeavors with this nonstick bakeware set, which includes two 9.5-inch cake pans and four 3.5-inch mini cake pans. From cakes & muffins to breads, casserolese & more, these heart-shaped pans will add an extra dose of love to every dish you bake.
Nordic Ware Tiered Heart Bundt Pan
Minimum effort, maximum results. This gorgeous tiered pan, made of cast aluminum, features dainty scallop trim details and superior baking performance with its premium nonstick interior.
Traditional Shallow Heart Cocotte
We're in love with this darling heart cocotte, especially considering it's from Le Creuset (a brand that's known for its superior cookware quality). The shallow depth makes it ideal for desserts, bread, and casseroles for sharing (or for treating yourself, because you deserve all the love this Valentine's Day). It's crafted from the brand's signature cast iron for exceptional heat distribution & retention, and it also features large loop handles for easy oven-to-table transport.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine
From classic waffles & hash browns to delightful cookies, biscuit pizzas & so much more, the creative possibilities are endless with this heart waffle maker. It heats up within minutes of being plugged in, and it's equipped with dual nonstick surfaces for even cooking and easy cleanup.
Birch Lane Zeppelin Cake Stand
If you're baking a cake with love, it deserves to be displayed and served with just as much care. This lovely cake stand features a light pink glaze with a faint brushed finish and hearts around the edge, making it perfect for Valentine's Day & beyond.
Cookie Heart Serving Platter
Your loved ones will feel extra special when you serve them their fave treats & desserts on this pretty heart serving platter. Designed from stoneware with a hand-painted Pink matte glazed finish, this gorgeous platter also makes for a great V-Day gift to a loved one.
Breakable Heart Mold Set for Chocolate
From chocolates & jellies to cakes & breads, this heart mold set has you covered. The bundle includes a heart mold, number mold, letter mold, two droppers, and two wooden hammers (in case you're making breakable chocolate), making it a great, versatile baking essential to have on hand for future occasions (e.g., birthdays) as well.
Paris Hilton Cookie Decorating Set with Nonstick Cookie Baking Sheet
This cookie-making set comes with everything you need to bake the best cookies of your life, including a carbon steel cookie sheet, cookie cutters, silicone spatula, reusable piping bags, and heart-shaped serving doilies. Flawlessly baking delicious treats and looking cute while doing it? That's hot.
Mini Heart Pinch Bowl Set
There are a lot of small ingredients that go into baking, and these mini heart pinch bowls will help you keep your baking space mess-free. They're great for keeping sugar, spices, egg yolks, etc., within easy reach while baking, and they also work as an adorable decorative accent in your kitchen. Not to mention, they come in gorgeous packaging that's ready to gift your loved one, if you'd like.
Aluminum Foil Cake Pan Heart Shaped Cupcake with Lids - Pack of 40
These heart-shaped pans with matching lids are ideal for baking desserts in large quantities. Made from high-quality aluminum foil, the pans have a smooth surface and can withstand temperatures up to 220°F — according to the brand, you can put these pans in the oven without a baking tray without worrying about them losing shape.
Le Creuset L'Amour Mini Round Cocotte
Love is in the air, and it's also in whatever yummy dish you bake in this heart-strewn mini cocotte. It's crafted with Le Creuset's signature stoneware that ensures even heating, and it comes with a tight-fitting lid that seals in moisture and flavor to your food as it cooks or bakes.
Sweets Indeed Valentine's Day Edible Sprinkle Mix
Add the perfect finishing touch to your confection creation with these heart-shaped sprinkles. Made with quality ingredients and featuring vibrant colors perfect for Valentine's Day, this sprinkle blend is ideal for topping off cakes, cookies, cupcakes, ice cream, and (basically) any other dessert you want.
Sur La Table Valentine's Day Apron
Keep your clothes protected while you bake with this lovely Valentine's Day apron that's adorned with conversation hearts and features a darling eyelet-lace top. It's crafted from durable cotton fabric that's highly absorbent & easy to clean, and it's also equipped with a large pocket that's perfect for keeping recipe cards & tools within easy reach.
Sur La Table Valentine's Day Potholder
Pair the Valentine's Day apron with this matching Valentine's Day potholder for a perfectly sweet & festive combo. Like the apron, the potholder is made from durable cotton that's heat-resistant, durable, and easy to clean.
Heart Kitchen Linens Bundle
Alternatively, this heartwarming kitchen linens bundle comes with everything you need for your Valentine's Day baking outfit (or gift to your favorite cook/baker). The set includes an apron, oven mitt, and potholder, all adorned with vibrant red hearts and made from sustainably sourced, twill-woven cotton.
Looking to do some more Valentine's Day shopping? Check out the 24 things from Goop's $113,012 Valentine's Day gift guide we'd actually buy.