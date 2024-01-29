Morpheus8 Review: Breaking Down Kim Kardashian's Go-To Skin-Tightening Treatment

Watch : Kim Kardashian Details "Painful" Stomach-Tightening Procedure

Sometimes, beauty really is pain.

And nothing quite encapsulates the age-old phrase like Morpheus8, a trendy new treatment that pairs microneedling with radiofrequency to stimulate collagen production and tighten the skin.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan have sang its praises in recent years, with The Kardashians star calling it a total "game-changer" in her beauty routine.

But here's the catch: Before you can get its skin-tightening effect, you must experience some suffering—both during and after the treatment.

How do I know? I tried it out for myself.

I not only wanted to understand the hype surrounding the procedure, but I was charmed by the promises of a radiant complexion. So, I booked an appointment with aesthetic plastic surgeon Dr. Neil Vranis at none other than Ghavami Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills—the same clinic the Kardashians have gotten several of their treatments done, including Morpheus8.

Keep reading to see my honest review of the treatment, plus, a breakdown of everything you should know before deciding to face the procedure for yourself.