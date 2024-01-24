Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Fashion Icons at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner took Stormi Webster, 5, to the Valentino runway show at Paris Fashion Week. See their twinning looks.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 24, 2024
Kylie Jenner is taking Paris Fashion Week by storm.

After all, The Kardashians star was joined by her daughter Stormi Webster at Valentino's runway show on Jan. 24.

For their mommy-and-me date, Kylie and her 5-year-old—who she shares with ex Travis Scott—twinned in long black dresses and slim sunglasses. The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed her look with a black fuzzy coat which matched with the feathered accents on her daughter's dress. Plus, she chose a pair of golden earrings to coordinate with Stormi's choice of jewelry.

Upon their arrival to the très chic event, Kylie was spotted helping adjust a scarf around Stormi's neck. Once inside, the 26-year-old kept her daughter close as she mingled with Jennifer Lopez, Florence Pugh and Valentino exec Giancarlo Giammetti.

But the family affair didn't stop there. Kris Jenner and her longtime partner Corey Gamble were also at the fashion presentation. At one point in the night, the momager was seen taking photos with Kylie and Stormi heading to their seats in the front row.

photos
Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

The outing came just hours after Kylie stepped out at Jean Paul Gaultier's runway show in an ethereal white gown. Though Stormi was not in attendance, she's already quite the budding fashionista and beauty buff. As her mom explained last year, "She loves putting on a red lip every once in a while." 

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

"Stormi was playing with my makeup yesterday," Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence in the November chat for Interview. "And I like to show her my name's on the lipstick. I'm like, 'This is mommy's lipstick. Your mom's really cool.'"

So, does that mean Stormi is ready to follow her mom's footsteps as a makeup mogul?

"I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven," Kylie told tmrw in 2021. "Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day. Only if she wants to."

To see Kylie and more stars at Paris Fashion Week, keep reading.

 

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

At the Valentino show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods

At the  Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

At the Elie Saab show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Bella Thorne

At the Stéphane Rolland show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Noah Cyrus

At the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kylie Jenner

At the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

At the Dior show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Zendaya

At the Schiaparelli show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Image

Gwyneth Paltrow

At the Giorgio Armani Privé show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Coco Rocha

At the Viktor & Rolf show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

At the Schiaparelli show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Image

Naomi Campbell

At the Chanel show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Ali Wong

At the Dior show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus

At the Stéphane Rolland show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Natalie Portman

At the Dior show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kat Graham

At the Stéphane Rolland show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Rihanna

At the Dior show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer 

At the Schiaparelli show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Image

Dianna Agron

At the Giorgio Armani Privé show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Glenn Close

At the Dior show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

At the Valentino show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jeannie Mai

At the Stéphane Rolland show.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

At the Yanina show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

At the Schiaparelli show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

At the Schiaparelli show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

At the Schiaparelli show.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods

At the Yanina show.

