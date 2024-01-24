Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Fashion Icons at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner is taking Paris Fashion Week by storm.
After all, The Kardashians star was joined by her daughter Stormi Webster at Valentino's runway show on Jan. 24.
For their mommy-and-me date, Kylie and her 5-year-old—who she shares with ex Travis Scott—twinned in long black dresses and slim sunglasses. The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed her look with a black fuzzy coat which matched with the feathered accents on her daughter's dress. Plus, she chose a pair of golden earrings to coordinate with Stormi's choice of jewelry.
Upon their arrival to the très chic event, Kylie was spotted helping adjust a scarf around Stormi's neck. Once inside, the 26-year-old kept her daughter close as she mingled with Jennifer Lopez, Florence Pugh and Valentino exec Giancarlo Giammetti.
But the family affair didn't stop there. Kris Jenner and her longtime partner Corey Gamble were also at the fashion presentation. At one point in the night, the momager was seen taking photos with Kylie and Stormi heading to their seats in the front row.
The outing came just hours after Kylie stepped out at Jean Paul Gaultier's runway show in an ethereal white gown. Though Stormi was not in attendance, she's already quite the budding fashionista and beauty buff. As her mom explained last year, "She loves putting on a red lip every once in a while."
"Stormi was playing with my makeup yesterday," Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence in the November chat for Interview. "And I like to show her my name's on the lipstick. I'm like, 'This is mommy's lipstick. Your mom's really cool.'"
So, does that mean Stormi is ready to follow her mom's footsteps as a makeup mogul?
"I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven," Kylie told tmrw in 2021. "Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day. Only if she wants to."
To see Kylie and more stars at Paris Fashion Week, keep reading.