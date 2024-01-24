Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Fashion Icons at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Stormi & Aire

Kylie Jenner is taking Paris Fashion Week by storm.

After all, The Kardashians star was joined by her daughter Stormi Webster at Valentino's runway show on Jan. 24.

For their mommy-and-me date, Kylie and her 5-year-old—who she shares with ex Travis Scott—twinned in long black dresses and slim sunglasses. The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed her look with a black fuzzy coat which matched with the feathered accents on her daughter's dress. Plus, she chose a pair of golden earrings to coordinate with Stormi's choice of jewelry.

Upon their arrival to the très chic event, Kylie was spotted helping adjust a scarf around Stormi's neck. Once inside, the 26-year-old kept her daughter close as she mingled with Jennifer Lopez, Florence Pugh and Valentino exec Giancarlo Giammetti.

But the family affair didn't stop there. Kris Jenner and her longtime partner Corey Gamble were also at the fashion presentation. At one point in the night, the momager was seen taking photos with Kylie and Stormi heading to their seats in the front row.