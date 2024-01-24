Travis Kelce Calls Out Buffalo Fans for Hate Aimed at His Family and Patrick Mahomes

Watch : See Travis Kelce’s Sweet Message to Taylor Swift During NFL Game!

All Travis Kelce wants to know is why you gotta be so mean?

While the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21 was full of heartwarming moments—for instance, Jason Kelce bringing a young fan to meet Taylor Swift in their suite—there is one element of the game the tight end did not appreciate: the comments made by New York fans.

"There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium," Travis said during the Jan. 24 episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast. "Understandable. The Bills, we're coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? 1000 percent. Did it get a little extra? 1000 percent."

He continued, "I'm not gonna say, because that's what they want. I'm not going to relay it, but some things were said about the family. Some pretty inappropriate things were said about Pat Mahomes. It was pretty whack."

And while the 34-year-old acknowledged it's part of "coming into a hostile environment," he didn't share their ill will.