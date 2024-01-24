Mila De Jesus' Husband Pays Tribute to "Incredible" Influencer After Her Funeral

Watch : Mila De Jesus’ Husband Breaks Silence After Influencer’s Death

Mila De Jesus' husband is beginning his healing journey.

After a celebration of life for the fitness influencer—who died on Jan. 12 at the age of 35—her partner, George Kowszik, penned a moving message.

"The death clothes are off and the sun of god's light path is before me now," the 61-year-old wrote in a Jan. 24 Facebook post—adding the status "feeling loved" under the note. "My wife had incredible all day vibes. She had a wonderful creative personality and a great flavor for life. She loved her children with passion—fun loving memories—which, I, George got to enjoy and experience this and much more."

And George also expressed gratitude for his support system during this difficult time.

"So now I want to say thank you good friends and family members for all the prayers, support and encouragement for all of us," he added, going on to quote part of a line from Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. "Dying is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you will get someone once said. I love you all—so let us remember the graciousness of God's beauty in our lives together."