Tina Knowles Sets the Record Straight After Liking Post Shading Janet Jackson

Watch : Did Tina Knowles SHADE Janet Jackson? She Says…

Tina Knowles is stopping the track and stating facts.

Amid speculation Beyoncé's mom purposely liked an Instagram post calling out Janet Jackson's ticket prices and comparing them to the 29-time Grammy winner's, she is clearing things up—and expressing her admiration for the "All For You" artist.

"Being on the other side of that, I know better than anyone what a great production costs," Tina said in a video posted to Instagram Jan. 23. "And that it's expensive. And I would never criticize another artist, let alone Janet Jackson, who is the queen of production."

As for how she ended up hitting that like button in the first place? The 69-year-old suggested that it was all a case of being in a rush and not paying enough attention to what she was liking, admitting, "That was a big mistake. I will never do that again."

And when it comes to Janet herself, Tina considers her nothing short of a trailblazer.