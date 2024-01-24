Tina Knowles Sets the Record Straight After Liking Post Shading Janet Jackson

Tina Knowles is stopping the track and stating facts.
Amid speculation Beyoncé's mom purposely liked an Instagram post calling out Janet Jackson's ticket prices and comparing them to the 29-time Grammy winner's, she is clearing things up—and expressing her admiration for the "All For You" artist.
"Being on the other side of that, I know better than anyone what a great production costs," Tina said in a video posted to Instagram Jan. 23. "And that it's expensive. And I would never criticize another artist, let alone Janet Jackson, who is the queen of production."
As for how she ended up hitting that like button in the first place? The 69-year-old suggested that it was all a case of being in a rush and not paying enough attention to what she was liking, admitting, "That was a big mistake. I will never do that again."
And when it comes to Janet herself, Tina considers her nothing short of a trailblazer.
"Janet Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist," she added in the caption. "I took Destiny's Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old. They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyoncé."
This isn't the first time Tina has used social media to defend her family. When Beyoncé faced criticism for her platinum blonde look at the premiere of her Renaissance tour film in November 2023, Tina firmly clapped back at the comments accusing her daughter of "wanting to be white."
"You don't understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days," Tina captioned a November video of Beyoncé in her premiere outfit. "I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her."