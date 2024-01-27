Jillian Michaels Wants You to Throw Out "Every F--king Fad Diet" and Follow This Straightforward Advice

Watch : Jillian Michaels Weighs in on Ozempic, Obesity & No Regrets

Keto and cleanses and macros, oh my! Exploring the wonderful world of fad diets can feel overwhelming AF. Which is why weight loss expert Jillian Michaels recommends clicking your heels three times and returning to the basics.

In short, the Keeping It Real podcast host explained in an exclusive interview with E! News, "You don't need to be afraid of anything that's food. That's just bulls--t."

So, no, complex carbs are not your enemy. But fad diets just might be.

For starers, "Keto is not ideal," The Biggest Loser alum explained, railing against the seemingly endless slew of trendy eating plans. "And it's like 'Oh, I've lowered my A1Cs and my triglycerides.' Well, yeah, because you're not eating McDonald's anymore. Guess what? I do the same thing with carbs."

Her advice? "Throw out every f--king fad diet under the sun," recommended the 49-year-old. (And don't even get her started on the current weight loss tool du jour, Ozempic.)