Jillian Michaels Wants You to Throw Out "Every F--king Fad Diet" and Follow This Straightforward Advice

Keto and cleanses and macros, oh my! Exploring the wonderful world of fad diets can feel overwhelming AF. Which is why weight loss expert Jillian Michaels recommends clicking your heels three times and returning to the basics.
In short, the Keeping It Real podcast host explained in an exclusive interview with E! News, "You don't need to be afraid of anything that's food. That's just bulls--t."
So, no, complex carbs are not your enemy. But fad diets just might be.
For starers, "Keto is not ideal," The Biggest Loser alum explained, railing against the seemingly endless slew of trendy eating plans. "And it's like 'Oh, I've lowered my A1Cs and my triglycerides.' Well, yeah, because you're not eating McDonald's anymore. Guess what? I do the same thing with carbs."
Her advice? "Throw out every f--king fad diet under the sun," recommended the 49-year-old. (And don't even get her started on the current weight loss tool du jour, Ozempic.)
The way she sees it, these programs are "designed to sell you a fad," Michaels said. "It's preying upon people's vulnerability and it's like, 'Oh, no, no, no, I have the answer. This is the magic bullet.' And the f--king answer is eat less food, move your body, get your sleep. And if we are then ready to take it a step further, make better food choices by utilizing common sense."
Also, don't forget to cut yourself some slack.
"It doesn't have to be perfect," she said of healthy eating. "People feel like if it's not perfect, then it's just f--ked. It's like, 'I already broke dry January. So f--k it, I'm off the wagon.' I'm like, no. If you get a flat tire, are you gonna get out of the car, slash the other three tires and stick an M-80 in the window? No, you fix the tire, you get back on the road. Progress is key here."
Ready to start your journey? Michaels has the straightforward, no B.S. advice that allows you to feel good and eat some cake, too.