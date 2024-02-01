Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and More Stars Whose Daring Grammys Looks Hit All the Right Notes

Before the 2024 Grammy Awards kick off on Feb. 4, relive all of the jaw-dropping fashion moments to hit the red carpet over the years.

Celebrities never miss a beat when it comes to the Grammy Awards.

Year after year, the biggest and brightest stars turn heads at the music ceremony with nominees, presenters and attendees alike creating unforgettable red carpet moments. 

Case in point? Cardi B made a splash at the 2019 event, wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler creation that featured an oyster-shaped shell with pearl embellishments. Inspired by Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus," the rapper's look was literally work of art.

And how could anyone forget that Jennifer Lopez basically created Google Image Search following her appearance at the 2000 Grammys. She sent fans into a frenzy after slipping into her now-iconic green Versace dress. In fact, she recalled the real-time reaction people had over the tropical print gown.

"The flashes started going in a way that it's not usually," J.Lo shared in a 2019 YouTube video on her channel. "There was an extra kinetic energy there."

A decade after Jennifer's legendary entrance, Lady Gaga had her own jaw-dropping moment.

After all, the pop star was literally carried inside an egg on the red carpet in 2011. Clad in a flesh-colored bodysuit and matching cape, she later hatched out of the translucent shell to perform her smash hit "Born This Way."

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In recent years, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa have ushered in a new era of boundary-pushing fashion.

So, before stars up the ante at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles, keep reading to relive the most daring looks to hit the red carpet.

CHARBONNEAU/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez

Green with envy! J.Lo shut down the red carpet at the 2000 Grammys in a daring green Versace design. The fashion moment was so iconic that Google Image Search was born.

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder looked like a vision in white at the 2011 Grammys. She turned heads in a sheer off-the-shoulder dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Cher

The legendary star basically invented daring fashion, and this white-hot number from the 1974 Grammys further cemented her status as a risk-taker.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X made the red carpet his runway in a bright and bold pink Versace suit. From the daring harness to the gold-studded details, this was an outfit to remember.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Noah Cyrus

The Best New Artist nominee made a sartorial splash at the 2021 Grammys in this larger-than-life couture design by Schiaparelli. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat

Dare to bare! The "Say So" rapper took the plunge in a very low-cut Roberto Cavalli gown at the 2021 Grammys.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

Galactic glam vibes. The pop star is known for her over-the-top getups and she didn't disappoint at the 2010 event when she showed up in a futuristic Armani Privé dress.

 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Cardi B

The "WAP" rapper made a tremendous splash at the 2019 ceremony with her vintage Thierry Mugler creation, which featured an oyster-like shell and dazzling pearl embellishments. Inspired by Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus," this look was a work of art.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jasmine Sanders

Florals for spring? Well, Jasmine Sanders certainly made it groundbreaking with her sheer lace gown by Jean Louis Sabaji.

SGranitz/WireImage
Toni Braxton

The Grammy winner proved a dress can be regal and risquè all at the same time.

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Paula Abdul

All that glitters is gold. Paula Abdul brought the glitz and the glamour to the 1990 ceremony with her dazzling gold fringe dress.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Spice

The Grammy nominee rivaled the red carpet in a larger-than-life ruffled robe that she paired over a plunging diamond-embellished dress.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish

You should see her in a crown—or rather, a patterned suit complete with its own matching bucket hat and protective face mask as part of COVID-19 protocols.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Billy Porter

The Pose star stole the show at the 2020 Grammys in a glitzy teal jumpsuit that was embellished with diamond fringe. However, the motorized hat really took things to the next level.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith

The Red Table Talk host's nude-colored dress turned heads with its risquè cut-outs and body-hugging material. The knee-high strappy sandals added extra oomph.

Sipa/Shutterstock
Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow was nominated for "The First Cut Is the Deepest" at the 2005 Grammys—and she played it up by serving bawdy and face in a bright yellow gown with an exposed midriff and thigh-high slit.

Ron Davis/Getty Images
TLC

The girl group proved sportswear could be just a chic and stylish as evening wear.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tyler, the Creator

Inn-credible! The rapper donned an electrifying pink bellhop suit that he accessorized with a matching suitcase. And naturally, the clothes he would wear later that evening were tucked inside his luggage.

Getty Images
Beyoncé

Queen Bey showed up and showed out wearing a majestic purple get-up. From the dazzling embellishments to the sheer material, the singer stunned from head-to-toe.

Getty Images
Lil' Kim

The Grammy-winning rapper set the red carpet in flames with her vermilion-colored ensemble. The star's Chanel motorcycle helmet and jewel-encrusted belt brought the wow factor.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Katy Perry

Looking angelic! The pop star turned the 2011 event into her fantasyland, as she stunned in a frosted silver dress by Giorgio Armani. And the bustier's Swarovski crystals made the custom creation all the more heavenly.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell

The supermodel stunned in a wildly colorful strapless dress that she styled with a lavish red feather boa at the 1991 ceremony.

Getty Images
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's see-through Versace dress will surely make us nostalgic for Grammys fashion in the future!

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Nicki Minaj

The Queen rapper took pop culture fans to church in 2012. She traipsed down the red carpet wearing a crimson-colored design by Versace, which was adorned with the brand's famous logo in black sequins.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Leon Bridges

A fashion statement—quite literally! The Texas native paid tribute to his home state with a custom-made Bode suit that featured delightful decals and fun drawings that referenced the Lone Star state.

Getty Images
Madonna

Madonna made sure all eyes were on her in 2015. The star's Givenchy look certainly brought the theatrics with an excessively laced corset that she styled over an equally dramatic dress. Her veiled hat, fishnets and over-the-knee boots tied it all together.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Aterciopelados

Going for the gold! Aterciopelados' singer Andrea Echeverri pushed the fashion envelope wearing a trophy-inspired design at the 2019 show.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga

The singer always knows how to make an entrance, however, this one took the cake. In 2011, she sent worldwide shock waves when she showed up—wait for it—inside an egg.

Tammie Arroyo/Getty Images
Annie Lennox

The legendary singer turned the 1995 red carpet into a fashion fantasy as she donned a Minnie Mouse-inspired outfit—complete with the character's famous ears. However, the black leather dress and matching knee-high boots gave it an edge.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers didn't wait until Halloween to break out this skeleton look! The "Kyoto" singer graced the 2021 Grammys red carpet in a jacket and skirt decorated in crystal and pearl embellishments to look like bones.

The 2024 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!.