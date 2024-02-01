Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and More Stars Whose Daring Grammys Looks Hit All the Right Notes

Watch : 2024 GRAMMY Nominations: Surprises & Snubs!

Celebrities never miss a beat when it comes to the Grammy Awards.

Year after year, the biggest and brightest stars turn heads at the music ceremony with nominees, presenters and attendees alike creating unforgettable red carpet moments.

Case in point? Cardi B made a splash at the 2019 event, wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler creation that featured an oyster-shaped shell with pearl embellishments. Inspired by Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus," the rapper's look was literally work of art.

And how could anyone forget that Jennifer Lopez basically created Google Image Search following her appearance at the 2000 Grammys. She sent fans into a frenzy after slipping into her now-iconic green Versace dress. In fact, she recalled the real-time reaction people had over the tropical print gown.

"The flashes started going in a way that it's not usually," J.Lo shared in a 2019 YouTube video on her channel. "There was an extra kinetic energy there."