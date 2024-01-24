See Molly Ringwald Twin With Daughter Mathilda in Swan-Inspired Looks

Molly Ringwald and her 20-year-old daughter Mathilda dressed in theme to celebrate the Jan. 23 premiere of Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Molly Ringwald is pretty in pink no more.

The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans star channeled old Hollywood glam, as she sashayed down the red carpet in an effortlessly chic gown that paid homage to the high society darlings of the past.

While attending the series' Jan. 23 premiere at New York City's Museum of Modern Art, Molly wowed in a black velvet halter dress that featured a voluminous white tulle hem. She paired her swan-inspired look with a dramatic ruffled boa, black platform heels and a striking red lip.

The Breakfast Club star also made a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Panio Gianopoulos and their daughter Mathilda

In fact, the 20-year-old dressed in theme and seemingly twinned with her mom, wearing an elegant black dress that featured bedazzled feather-shaped embroidery on the puffed sleeves.

However, instead of rocking a bold lip like Molly, Mathilda channeled her inner Black Swan with shimmery dark blue eyeshadow. 

Of course, Molly wasn't the only star to tap into the show's title when choosing her premiere look. Demi Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Naomi Watts and Calista Flockhart all stuck to the black-and-white dress code.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock

"What an honor to get to work with all these strong beautiful women," Molly gushed in December, "and with Tom Hollander who is a magician. Thank you Ryan Murphy."

Capote vs. The Swans is the latest installment of Ryan's Feud anthology series, which explores the relationship between acclaimed writer Truman Capote and the exclusive group of high society women he surrounded himself with—including Lee RadziwillBarbara "Babe" PaleyAnn WoodwardNancy "Slim" Keith and C.Z. Guest—and nicknamed "the swans."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

But before the series makes its grand debut on Jan. 31 on FX, keep reading to see all of the new shows already airing on the small screen.

Netflix

Griselda (Netflix) - Jan. 25

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother."

Peacock

In the Know (Peacock) - Jan. 25

In the Know is an animated comedy series and workplace parody centered on public radio host Lauren Caspian (voiced by series co-creator Zach Woods), which blends intricate stop-motion animation and live-action interviews with some of the biggest names in pop culture. 

Jacob Kemp / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

The Underdoggs (Prime Video) - Jan. 26

The new comedy series—written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamisfinds a former NFL star (played by Snoop Dogg) coaching his hometown's pee-wee football team in an effort to rebuild his image...and avoid prison time.

AppleTV+

Masters of the Air (AppleTV+) - Jan. 26

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Peacock/NBCUniversa;

Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story (Peacock) - Feb. 1

Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story is a three-part documentary series, produced by Believe Entertainment Group, chronicling the iconic forefathers of hip-hop, RUN DMC. This unique series will take you back to the 1980s, when Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell cultivated a one-of-a-kind sound that took not only Queens, but the world, by storm.

Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) - Feb. 2

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO & Max) - Feb. 4

Larry David's Emmy-winning comedy returns for it's 12th and final season February.

Bravo

Below Deck (Bravo) - Feb. 5

Captain Kerry Titheradge crosses over from Below Deck Adventure to helm M/Y St. David. Additionally, Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby return for the new season. New crew members include Chef Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Sunny Marquis and Kyle Stillie and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier and Barbie Pascual

Disney/ABC

The Conners (ABC) - Feb. 7

Season five of the comedy debuts Feb. 7.

ABC/Matt Sayles

Abbott Elementary (ABC) - Feb. 7

Season three of the Emmy-winning comedy debuts Feb. 7.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV) - Feb. 8

Following last season’s shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the “Shore” family trip in Nashville. But the legendary family vacation doesn’t stop there, with the Mayor of Atlantic City honoring the gang, “MVP” trying to find zen in Tucson, and the group returning to where it all started, Seaside Heights. This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations, and reunions years in the making.

Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker (CBS) - Feb 11

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - Feb. 12

Fifth season debuts Feb. 12.

Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawaii (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season three debuts Feb. 12.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season six premieres Feb. 12.

CBS

NCIS (CBS) - Feb. 12

NCIS' 21st season premieres Feb. 12.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

All FBI Series (CBS) - Feb. 13

FBI, FBI True, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted all return Feb. 13

SYFY/NBCUniversal

Resident Alien (SYFY) - Feb. 14

Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s “Resident Alien” follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy.  Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle – Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time.

Michael Courtney/CBS

So Help Me Todd (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season two returns Feb. 15.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season three premieres Feb. 15.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Young Sheldon (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season seven debuts Feb. 15.

Scott McDermott/Hulu/Disney

Life & Beth (Hulu) - Feb. 16

As Beth (Amy Schumer) and John’s (Michael Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season seven returns Feb. 16.

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country (CBS) - Feb. 16

The second season debuts Feb. 16.

CBS

Blue Bloods (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season 14 premieres Feb. 16.

Disney/ABC

American Idol (ABC) - Feb. 18

Season 21 of the singing competition kicks off this February.

Discovery Channel

Naked and Afraid (Discovery) - Feb. 18

Man-eating crocodiles, aggressive hippos and toxic frogs await a new group of survivalists when Naked and Afraid debuts Sunday, Feb. 18, on Discovery Channel. Throughout the series, the participants must overcome their personal struggles and face the raw brutality of nature without easy access to food, water or clothing.

Monty Brinton/CBS

CSI: Vegas (CBS) - Feb. 18

Season three debuts Feb. 18.

Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Equalizer (CBS) - Feb. 18

Season four premieres Feb. 18.

TLC/Discovery

Little People, Big World (TLC) - Feb. 20

Just as the Roloffs settle into a rhythm, family surprises and continued tension give rise to new struggles and questions. After an unexpected proposal, Matt and Caryn excitedly look to the future while building their dream home on the farm, but the constant strain on the family makes them wonder what that future will look like. While Amy continues to enjoy married life with Chris, she remains unsettled by the family strife. To help bring the family together and support a cause near and dear to her, she decides to throw a fundraiser and enlists Chris, Matt, and Caryn's help. But it doesn’t take long before the stress rises to the surface. Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are enjoying their busy lives with three kids.  However, everything is turned upside down when Zach is rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. 

