See Molly Ringwald Twin With Daughter Mathilda in Swan-Inspired Looks

Molly Ringwald is pretty in pink no more.

The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans star channeled old Hollywood glam, as she sashayed down the red carpet in an effortlessly chic gown that paid homage to the high society darlings of the past.

While attending the series' Jan. 23 premiere at New York City's Museum of Modern Art, Molly wowed in a black velvet halter dress that featured a voluminous white tulle hem. She paired her swan-inspired look with a dramatic ruffled boa, black platform heels and a striking red lip.

The Breakfast Club star also made a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Panio Gianopoulos and their daughter Mathilda.

In fact, the 20-year-old dressed in theme and seemingly twinned with her mom, wearing an elegant black dress that featured bedazzled feather-shaped embroidery on the puffed sleeves.

However, instead of rocking a bold lip like Molly, Mathilda channeled her inner Black Swan with shimmery dark blue eyeshadow.