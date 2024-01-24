See Molly Ringwald Twin With Daughter Mathilda in Swan-Inspired Looks

Molly Ringwald is pretty in pink no more.
The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans star channeled old Hollywood glam, as she sashayed down the red carpet in an effortlessly chic gown that paid homage to the high society darlings of the past.
While attending the series' Jan. 23 premiere at New York City's Museum of Modern Art, Molly wowed in a black velvet halter dress that featured a voluminous white tulle hem. She paired her swan-inspired look with a dramatic ruffled boa, black platform heels and a striking red lip.
The Breakfast Club star also made a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Panio Gianopoulos and their daughter Mathilda.
In fact, the 20-year-old dressed in theme and seemingly twinned with her mom, wearing an elegant black dress that featured bedazzled feather-shaped embroidery on the puffed sleeves.
However, instead of rocking a bold lip like Molly, Mathilda channeled her inner Black Swan with shimmery dark blue eyeshadow.
Of course, Molly wasn't the only star to tap into the show's title when choosing her premiere look. Demi Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Naomi Watts and Calista Flockhart all stuck to the black-and-white dress code.
"What an honor to get to work with all these strong beautiful women," Molly gushed in December, "and with Tom Hollander who is a magician. Thank you Ryan Murphy."
Capote vs. The Swans is the latest installment of Ryan's Feud anthology series, which explores the relationship between acclaimed writer Truman Capote and the exclusive group of high society women he surrounded himself with—including Lee Radziwill, Barbara "Babe" Paley, Ann Woodward, Nancy "Slim" Keith and C.Z. Guest—and nicknamed "the swans."
But before the series makes its grand debut on Jan. 31 on FX, keep reading to see all of the new shows already airing on the small screen.