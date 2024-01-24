Darius Jackson's Brother Denied Restraining Order Against Keke Palmer and Her Mom

Watch : Keke Palmer's Ex Accuses Her of "Physical and Verbal Abuse"

Keke Palmer's family legal turmoil just got more complex.

Two months after the Nope actress obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex Darius Jackson, his brother Sarunas J. Jackson filed papers to obtain his own against the star as well as her mother Sharon Palmer.

While a court denied his requests for temporary civil harassment restraining orders against the 30-year-old and her mom, citing "insufficient evidence that great or irreparable harm would result," a hearing on the matter is set for Feb. 7.

E! News has reached out to reps for Keke and Sarunas and has not heard back.

In his Jan. 19 filing, obtained by E! News, Sarunas alleged that Keke "harassed and stalked" friends and family on social media, claiming she has "used her celebrity to publicly lie on my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public."

He noted her alleged behavior has damaged his career—and his private life, adding "we have had banging on our door from strangers."