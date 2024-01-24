Darius Jackson's Brother Denied Restraining Order Against Keke Palmer and Her Mom

Keke Palmer's family legal turmoil just got more complex.
Two months after the Nope actress obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex Darius Jackson, his brother Sarunas J. Jackson filed papers to obtain his own against the star as well as her mother Sharon Palmer.
While a court denied his requests for temporary civil harassment restraining orders against the 30-year-old and her mom, citing "insufficient evidence that great or irreparable harm would result," a hearing on the matter is set for Feb. 7.
E! News has reached out to reps for Keke and Sarunas and has not heard back.
In his Jan. 19 filing, obtained by E! News, Sarunas alleged that Keke "harassed and stalked" friends and family on social media, claiming she has "used her celebrity to publicly lie on my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public."
He noted her alleged behavior has damaged his career—and his private life, adding "we have had banging on our door from strangers."
"Keke allegedly has made foul claims about me that I have sexual abuse claims on me," he continued. "I have never done such a thing."
Sarunas included in his filing a copy of an email he said Darius' lawyer received from Keke's attorney, which states the actress—who shares son Leo, 11 months, with Darius—has "legitimate concerns" about the safety of her and her son around the Jackson family, including her ex's brother.
As for Keke's mother, Sarunas alleged in his filing that in November, she allegedly "threatened to put a bullet in my brother's head and said to me and my family we 'don't know who we are dealing with.' She also threatened to have us raped."
The filing comes after Keke obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Darius.
In her Nov. 9 filing, which was accompanied by a request for sole legal and physical custody of their son the actress accused her ex of physically and emotionally abusing her throughout their two-year relationship. After their October breakup, she alleged he had become "even more unhinged, volatile and dangerous" to her and their child.
"So much of Darius' abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy," Keke stated in the court papers, "that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son."
Darius denied her allegations in a response filed in December, alleging that Keke herself "repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct" against him and that she was "the primary aggressor."