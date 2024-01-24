Andy Cohen Sets the Record Straight on Monica Garcia's RHOSLC Future

Monica Garcia may have announced that she's leaving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but it sounds like her departure might be more of a pause.
In fact, Andy Cohen set the record straight about the controversial reality star's future on the Bravo series following the explosive Jan. 23 season four conclusion.
"The big question since the Reality Von (Tea)se reveal has been, 'Will you keep Monica on the show?'" the Watch What Happens Live host said on his SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live radio show Jan. 24, referencing the controversy surrounding Monica's Instagram troll account. "The news is out that we are gonna have a cooling off period."
Monica was outcast from the friend group after it was revealed she was behind a Finsta that targeted the RHOSLC cast on social media, but the drama she caused in her first season was certainly good for ratings.
But, ultimately, Andy believes a break is the best decision for the 40-year-old, especially after the jaw-dropping three-part reunion.
"The reunion is the chance to come out, say why you did what you did on the season," he continued. "It's the Supreme Court of public opinion. Monica had the opportunity not only to explain herself to the audience, but way more importantly in this case to the other women and I don't think she successfully swayed any of them to her side."
The 55-year-old noted that, in the end, all of the women "expressed that they very much did not trust her," adding, "What I was also asking is, 'Is there a path forward for you and Monica?' and the answer was no all the way around. So, I think that it's best, we all discussed it ad nauseam that it would be best to kind of let this one breathe for a while."
However, Andy did give Monica credit for being the catalyst for RHOSLC's most talked-about season to date.
"She's obviously really compelling television," he admitted. "Maybe she'll be able to build some inroads with some of the women on her own off camera and we'll see if that happens."
