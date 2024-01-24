Monica Garcia Leaving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Bombshell Reveal

Watch : Heather Gay Spills On 'RHOSLC' Reunion

Monica Garcia is losing her snowflake.

After making her dramatic debut on season four of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the reality star is not returning for season five.

Andy Cohen gave the update during the Jan. 23 episode of his late-night show Watch What Happens Live by telling viewers about a report stating "that Monica is going to be taking a break from the show."

The casting change-up came just hours after viewers saw Monica face off against her costars during the third part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season four reunion over her involvement with the burner Instagram account Reality Von (Tea)se.

After all, during the jaw-dropping season four finale, Heather Gay exposed Monica's participation in the account—which shared negative comments centered around the castmates—to her and fellow cast members Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas.

And while Monica argued she wasn't the only one posting to the account and that it was used to expose former cast member Jen Shah—who's in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud—her costars accused her of targeting all of them.