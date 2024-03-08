Haus Labs' Viral Blush Is Finally Restocked & They Dropped Two New Gorgeous Shades!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's a great day for beauty lovers everywhere because the TikTok viral Haus Labs blush is finally back in stock! It's back and better than ever, with brand new packaging, a reduced price tag, and most importantly, two new beautiful shades. So if you've been wanting to finally try the Color Fuse Blush for yourself or test out another shade, consider this restock your sign. You'll have to hurry though, because we predict this fan-favorite blush will be gone in a flash.

Why I Love Haus Lab's Color Fuse Blush

Of all the steps that are a part of my daily makeup routine, blush is hands down my favorite. There's something about swiping a rosy color across my cheeks that makes me look and feel more alive. While it may seem like I was "Born This Way", the secret to my natural-looking flushed cheeks can be attributed to my latest holy grail product — the Haus Labs Color Fuse Blush. Since the Lady Gaga-founded beauty brand first dropped this product in early 2023, I was intrigued, and not just because I'm what you call a Little Monster (aka a huge Lady Gaga fan). So I was excited to receive it as a birthday gift, and after using it consistently for 10 months, I can confidently say this is my favorite blush of all time (and the best one that's currently on the market).

There are about a "Million Reasons" why I am so obsessed with this blush, so let's dive right in. For starters, the gel powder formula is truly unique, seamlessly melting into the skin without ever feeling powdery since it's infused with hydraberry for hydration. It's easy to diffuse and leaves behind a matte finish that I personally enjoy and stands out from all the other shimmery blushes. The formula also contains fermented arnica to soothe and calm redness and is talc-free, as an added bonus.

In terms of pigment, Mother Monster did come to play. Leave it to Lady Gaga to create a blush that really packs a punch. A little swirl of your brush on the pan goes a long way, delivering a high color payoff instantly. That being said, I find this blush to also be buildable as long as you don't load up your brush with too much product. Even more, it's long-lasting. Blush is typically the first thing to fade, but this one remains bright and punchy for hours.

I own the shade Dragon Fruit Daze, which is the perfect bright, cool-toned pink to compliment my fair complexion, although each of the six shades look divine on every skin tone. Overall, I give Haus Labs a round of "Applause" for creating the best highly-pigmented blush on the market right now. Let's just say, it's a product every woman should own.