Simone Biles Sends Love to “Heart” Jonathan Owens After End of His NFL Season

Simone Biles cheered on her husband Jonathan Owens after he came home from his last NFL game of the season with the Green Bay Packers.

Watch: Simone Biles Supports Husband After Packers Lose in Playoffs

Simone Biles wins a gold medal for supporting her man.

The Olympian made sure to celebrate Jonathan Owens' return home after his first season with the Green Bay Packers, one which ended in a tough loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 20. 

"Look whose home," Simone wrote on her Instagram Story Jan. 23. "My heart."

The 26-year-old shared the caption alongside a short clip of Jonathan, whom she married in April, rocking a blue sweatsuit and holding up two peace signs.

And while Simone welcomed the safety back after the Packers were eliminated as contenders for the Super Bowl 2024, she was also sure to cheer him on from the sidelines of his final game of the season.

In fact, the Gold medalist shared multiple pictures and videos proving she's Jonathan's biggest fan.

"It's been a helluva season & there's so much to be proud of," she wrote in a Jan. 22 Instagram Reel. "I'm so proud of the work you've put in & the confidence you exude throughout your plays. I love you Jonathan! another football season happy & healthy in the books."

The Packers' loss came one month after Jonathan came under fire after an episode of The Pivot, during which the 28-year-old stated he was the "catch" in his marriage with Simone. He also revealed he "didn't know who she was" when they first matched on a dating app since he "never really paid attention to gymnastics."

Simone Biles/Instagram

But the couple made it clear they weren't listening to any critics. 

When the gymnast took to social media amid the backlash, she had one question on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, in December: "Are y'all done yet?"

And Jonathan also proved that Simeone is a perfect 10 in his heart.

"Unbothered," he captioned his December Instagram post of photos from his and Simone's second wedding in May. "Just know we locked in over here."

