Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Explain Why They Put Son Dawson on a Leash at Disneyland

Watch : Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Expecting Baby No. 2!

The most magical place on earth can also be stressful for parents.

Which is exactly why Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon had no qualms about putting their 2-year-old son Dawson on a leash during a recent visit to Disneyland.

"Of course our kid's gonna be on a leash—like, he runs all over the place," Jared told E! News in an exclusive interview. "But I've seen too many videos of like people trying to snatch kids in Orlando—or just like everywhere in the world, but specifically Orlando—because obviously it's a kid zone."

And he had some pointed words for those critical of his and Ashley's decision. "My kids going to be on a friggin' leash, sorry not sorry," he continued. "It bugs me so many times when people who are not parents are like judging parents."

While Ashley—who confirmed she and Jared were expecting their second baby on Amazon Live Jan. 22—clarified that in reality "half the time he wasn't on a leash," she also had no patience for the judgement. "We had so many looks when he was on the leash," she remembered. "I'm like, 'You gotta be kidding.'"