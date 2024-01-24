Did Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Really Make Out With Tom Schwartz? She Says...

Scheana Shay is SUR-ving some tea on her rumored hookup with Tom Schwartz.
After the TomTom co-owner revealed in Vanderpump Rules' explosive season 11 trailer that he allegedly kissed the "Good as Gold" singer, telling costar Lala Kent, "I've cheated, I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana in Vegas. Nobody knows that," Shay is now setting the record straight on their past PDA.
"I can tell you it was not a makeout," the 38-year-old exclusive told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carolina Bermudez Jan. 23. "I did not make out with Tom Schwartz."
While fans will have to wait to find out exactly what led to the Bravo stars' lip-locking, Shay did provide an update on her relationship with another Tom: Tom Sandoval. And it sounds like she and her former BFF might be on better terms today nearly one year after his cheating scandal and breakup from Ariana Madix.
"I've always been a person who is all about forgiveness," Shay explained. "Going into this season felt so different because his betrayal was on such a different level. I was not open to it in the beginning."
But unlike Shay, there's no hope for a reconciliation between Sandoval and Madix, as she noted, "I don't think she is open to that at all."
When it comes to Shay's relationship with husband Brock Davies, the two recently celebrated New Year's in his homeland of Australia. Unfortunately, the couple weren't able to introduce 2-year-old daughter Summer Moon to Davies' other two kids, who he hasn't seen in several years.
"I think it's just going to take time," Shay admitted to E! of Davis' children, who live with his ex-wife and her husband. "As he said on the podcast, his actions have consequences. Thankfully these kids have an amazing mom and stepdad and it's just going to take some time to rebuild. They're at an age where they can make that decision. It is a tough one."
Vanderpump Rules premieres Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.
