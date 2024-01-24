Exclusive

Did Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Really Make Out With Tom Schwartz? She Says...

Scheana Shay is SUR-ving some tea on her rumored hookup with Tom Schwartz.

After the TomTom co-owner revealed in Vanderpump Rules' explosive season 11 trailer that he allegedly kissed the "Good as Gold" singer, telling costar Lala Kent, "I've cheated, I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana in Vegas. Nobody knows that," Shay is now setting the record straight on their past PDA.

"I can tell you it was not a makeout," the 38-year-old exclusive told E! NewsJustin Sylvester and Carolina Bermudez Jan. 23. "I did not make out with Tom Schwartz."

While fans will have to wait to find out exactly what led to the Bravo stars' lip-locking, Shay did provide an update on her relationship with another Tom: Tom Sandoval. And it sounds like she and her former BFF might be on better terms today nearly one year after his cheating scandal and breakup from Ariana Madix.

"I've always been a person who is all about forgiveness," Shay explained. "Going into this season felt so different because his betrayal was on such a different level. I was not open to it in the beginning."

But unlike Shay, there's no hope for a reconciliation between Sandoval and Madix, as she noted, "I don't think she is open to that at all."

When it comes to Shay's relationship with husband Brock Davies, the two recently celebrated New Year's in his homeland of Australia. Unfortunately, the couple weren't able to introduce 2-year-old daughter Summer Moon to Davies' other two kids, who he hasn't seen in several years.

"I think it's just going to take time," Shay admitted to E! of Davis' children, who live with his ex-wife and her husband. "As he said on the podcast, his actions have consequences. Thankfully these kids have an amazing mom and stepdad and it's just going to take some time to rebuild. They're at an age where they can make that decision. It is a tough one."

Watch the exclusive video above to hear an exciting update on Shay's new music.

Vanderpump Rules premieres Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.

Keep reading for everything you should know about the new season plus the stunning new cast photos.

Lisa Vanderpump

As a mentor, ally and confidant to the group, Lisa Vanderpump is working to restore some peace between two feuding exes as she attempts to provide perspective. With the closing of West Hollywood mainstay PUMP, Lisa is refocusing her expertise on opening a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe and continuing her success with additional ventures in Las Vegas.  

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix’s life was turned upside down after a devastating breakup, but she’s determined to make the best of a difficult situation. Although she still shares a home with her ex, Ariana is moving on and dating a new long-distance boyfriend. While working to open the doors to her and Katie’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, Ariana is embracing the countless opportunities that have come her way – from a stint on Dancing with the Stars to a new cocktail book.

Ally Lewber

Recently proclaimed #1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Katie Maloney

With more distance from her divorce, Katie Maloney is exploring life as a single woman and dating, even if her pursuits strike too close to home for her ex-husband, Tom. A previous indiscretion comes to light and threatens to upend her and Scheana’s renewed friendship as well as her cordial post-divorce relationship with Tom. With permit hold-ups and ongoing issues, Something About Her is a work in progress, and opening a restaurant is proving to be more challenging than anticipated.

Tom Sandoval

In the aftermath of a scandal that changed his romantic relationships, dynamics within the group and the success of his businesses, Tom Sandoval is working on bettering himself. In a fragile state, he focuses on repairing the foundations of his friendships. When he isn’t on the road touring with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, he and Ariana live under the same roof...locked in a stalemate for the house.

Lala Kent

Lala Kent is still in the midst of a challenging custody battle, but being the best mom to Ocean remains her priority. Wanting to give her daughter a sibling, Lala explores fertility treatments and looks for a sperm donor as a single mother. She finds an unlikely connection with Tom Schwartz, forming a friendship that neither saw coming, but creating tension between her and the rest of the girls as her forgiveness for the Toms grows.

Brock Davies

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

James Kennedy

Recently proclaimed No. 1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz is mending a challenged friendship after taking the heat for his part in his best friend’s shocking deception. Embracing a new identity, Tom bleaches his hair, evades exclusivity with a friend-potentially-turned-girlfriend, and winds up in a surprising love triangle with a new flame and his ex-wife.

Scheana Shay

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

