Did Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Really Make Out With Tom Schwartz? She Says...

Watch : Scheana Shay Spills A Secret About New Season Of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Scheana Shay is SUR-ving some tea on her rumored hookup with Tom Schwartz.

After the TomTom co-owner revealed in Vanderpump Rules' explosive season 11 trailer that he allegedly kissed the "Good as Gold" singer, telling costar Lala Kent, "I've cheated, I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana in Vegas. Nobody knows that," Shay is now setting the record straight on their past PDA.

"I can tell you it was not a makeout," the 38-year-old exclusive told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carolina Bermudez Jan. 23. "I did not make out with Tom Schwartz."

While fans will have to wait to find out exactly what led to the Bravo stars' lip-locking, Shay did provide an update on her relationship with another Tom: Tom Sandoval. And it sounds like she and her former BFF might be on better terms today nearly one year after his cheating scandal and breakup from Ariana Madix.

"I've always been a person who is all about forgiveness," Shay explained. "Going into this season felt so different because his betrayal was on such a different level. I was not open to it in the beginning."