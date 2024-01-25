Kyle Richards' Cozy Fashions Will Make You Feel Like You're in Aspen on a Real Housewives Trip

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I'm not going to say that Kyle Richards put Aspen on the map, but when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers hear "Aspen," we think of the OG cast member. She gave us a lot of great Aspen content on Bravo and on social media throughout the years, I mean, who could ever forget about Kyle shopping with Rihanna in Aspen? Truly iconic.

If there's anyone I trust for Aspen style recommendations it's my girl Kyle. During a recent Amazon Live session, she said, "You guys know that I love going to Aspen every year. I love being in the snow and feeling those wintery vibes. Being an LA girl, I never get to have that, so I get really excited to pack and get my looks together."

Kyle is not someone who thinks you have to sacrifice comfort for fashion, telling shoppers, "I'm not going to show you things that are not comfortable because I cannot stand to be uncomfortable." That's a great shopping mindset, for sure.