Kyle Richards' Cozy Fashions Will Make You Feel Like You're in Aspen on a Real Housewives Trip

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I'm not going to say that Kyle Richards put Aspen on the map, but when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers hear "Aspen," we think of the OG cast member. She gave us a lot of great Aspen content on Bravo and on social media throughout the years, I mean, who could ever forget about Kyle shopping with Rihanna in Aspen? Truly iconic.
If there's anyone I trust for Aspen style recommendations it's my girl Kyle. During a recent Amazon Live session, she said, "You guys know that I love going to Aspen every year. I love being in the snow and feeling those wintery vibes. Being an LA girl, I never get to have that, so I get really excited to pack and get my looks together."
Kyle is not someone who thinks you have to sacrifice comfort for fashion, telling shoppers, "I'm not going to show you things that are not comfortable because I cannot stand to be uncomfortable." That's a great shopping mindset, for sure.
TL;DR: Kyle Richards' Most Popular Amazon Finds
- Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans- 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater- 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Whiteleopard Cozy Wool Mittens- 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Findway Ski Goggles- 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Mangopop Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit- 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Keomud Winter Crop Vest- 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Kyle Richards' Aspen Essentials
Sunday Afternoons Aspen Hat
"You guys know I love a hat. I love, love, love a hat. I love having a neutral color. If you don't have that many hats, you need to start with the basic colors, which would be a neutral and a black. I love the trim on this hat, the turquoise, and the wood beads. So cute with a warm jacket or sweater. This one is adjustable, which is great."
Kyle's hat comes in 3 colors.
Prinbara Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Knit Chunky Warm Sweater
"This is so soft. I love the sleeves. They're wider and they hang pretty. I love an interesting sleeve. So cute and oversized. You can put this with anything— leather pants, jeans, leggings. It's so comfortable and it has a stretchy fabric that we all love."
You can get this sweater in 27 colorways.
Livingston Winter Soft Knit Beanie Hat with Faux Fur Pom Pom
"This is so cute. My girls tease me sometimes when they tell me I have it on wrong. I love winter clothes. It comes in a lot of colors. It's really soft."
Kyle's hat comes in 23 colors and it has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BTFBM Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
"This is a half-zip polo sweater, so cute. Again, with the neutral colors, which I love. They're just easy to match with everything. It's super soft. This is so cute. I love the color. I love everything about this sweater. The fabric is so soft."
You can get this sweater in 21 colors. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keomud Winter Crop Vest
"I love winter white. White is one of my favorite colors to wear. Look how cute this cropped vest is. I love this. I can put this with that beanie or the other hat."
This vest comes in 20 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. It has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Style Cliffs by White Mountain Women's Duena Hiking Style Boot
"We're staying in the winter white theme here with these boots. They're really comfy. I always love when the sole is rubber because it's a more comfortable feel all together. I love the way this looks and it goes with everything."
These boots come in 9 colors and have 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yousify Womens Winter Onesies Ski Jumpsuit
"Ski clothes are generally very expensive. This ski suit is such a great price and it's so cute. You'll have this forever. It's so cute and so flattering. I love it."
Kyle's ski suit comes in 13 colors with sizes ranging from small to XXL.
Findway Ski Goggles
"These are so cute. Ski goggles are always something we end up fighting over. Inevitable, with the cutest pair, someone says, 'Those are mine.' These are really cute and a really great price. I just love this color pink."
You can get these ski goggles in 18 colors. They have 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lumister Cropped Puffer Jacket
"Here is a cute jacket. I love this color blush. This is super super soft and cropped. It is adorable. I love how roomy this is."
Amazon has this jacket in 9 colorways.
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket
"This is super cute. I have Christian Dior one that I wore [like this]. I normally don't look good in a bucket hat, but with this shape, I do. This blocks the wind from my ear. This is basically the same shape and material as my Christian Dior one. Look at all the colors this comes in."
Kyle's hat comes in 56 colors and it has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Orolay Women's Fuzzy Fleece Winter Jacke
"This is the most comfortable. You feel like you're wrapped in a blanket in this coat. All of my girls and I have this in a different color. I have a brown one and so do my girls."
Kyle's pick comes in 4 colors.
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
"These are Levi's old school skinny jeans. I think it's really important to bring skinny jeans in colder weather because you're tucking them into boots. These have stretch in them and this is a good color."
Amazon has these jeans in standard and plus sizes with 31 colorways to choose from. This style has 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ododos Fleece Mini Belt Bag With Adjustable Strap
"A fanny pack is key to my life because when I'm outside working out or running and my pants don't have a pocket, I have to have my phone, keys, and all that. A fanny pack is key whether I'm skiing or running. This is a really cute one. Again, I love the winter white. I also love this for traveling."
This belt bag comes in 72 colors and it has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bellivera Womens Lightweight Puffer Jacket
"I love this color so much and it's so warm and so cute. I get so many compliments any time I wear it. It's just adorable. It looks cute on everybody. It's very comfy and roomy inside. It's not too puffy."
Kyle's pick has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 13 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
Crissrexo Women?s Metallic Shiny Puffer Jacket
"Here's another great staple, a black puffy coat. It's shiny and looks super cool. It does come in a lot of colors, but the black I just love. This is great for a good day of shopping. This is just really cute."
You can get this puffer in 7 colors. Sizes range from small to XXL.
Willit Women's Fleece Running Jacket
"It feels and looks like suede. It's so soft. This is fitted. This is a staple when you're somewhere with cold weather. This is a great color that goes with everything. It is really soft."
Kyle's pick comes in 7 colors with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Andorra Women's Waterproof Touchscreen Ski Gloves
"Ski gloves are super important. Don't ever forget them. Great gloves and super cute. They go with the ski outfit. I love white in the winter. So fresh, so pretty. I like that these have black on the inside so they won't get as dirty."
These gloves come in 3 sizes and 4 colors. They have 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alpine Swiss Womens Leather Dressy Gloves Faux Fur Trim Cuff Thermal Lining
"These are gloves I would wear just walking around shopping. They're super cute. These fit me like a glove. Sorry about that joke. I just never have gloves that fit me because I have small hands. Really cute. I love these. They look chic."
You can also get these gloves in red. They come in 4 sizes and they have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Whiteleopard Cozy Wool Mittens
"These are mittens for those of you won't be thinking about texting while you're outside. These are so soft on the inside and so cute. They're really warm."
Kyle's mittens come in 14 colorways and have 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lanzom Classic Felt Wide Brim Western Cowboy
"How much more me can this be? I love this hat so much! It's really good and it's adjustable."
This hat comes in 14 colors and 2 sizes.
Calvin Klein Women's Rania Over-The-Knee Boot
"Look at how cute these boots are. They're stretchy in the back. They're over-the-knee. These are so so so cute. I love a boot that looks like a riding boot."
These boots come in black leather, black suede, and ivory leather.
MakeMeChic High Waist Straight Leg Leather Look Pants
"These leather pants are a staple in my wardrobe. I love that these have a wide leg."
This recommendation from Kyle comes in 8 colors and it has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"This bodysuit is a staple. This goes with everything: jeans, leather pants, ski suit. A bodysuit is key. It's very flattering and it holds everything in."
Kyle's bodysuit comes in 24 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. It has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dream Pairs Chunky Block Heel Ankle Booties
"With these booties you can do skinny jeans or wide leg jeans. These boots are also a staple. I like these boots a lot. I would wear these with leather pants or jeans."
These booties come in 6 colors and have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater
"This sweater goes with everything. It's cable knit cream/winter white."
Amazon has this sweater in sizes ranging from XS to 6X. it comes in 21 colorways. This popular style has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you want more Amazon finds from Kyle, here are some of her travel essentials.