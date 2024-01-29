Kate Middleton Released From Hospital After Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton returned home after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital recovering from a recent abdominal surgery.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 29, 2024 12:14 PMTags
HealthKate MiddletonRoyalsCelebrities
Watch: Kate Middleton Hospitalized Following Abdominal Surgery

Let's give Kate Middleton a royal welcome home.

After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital recovering from abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales has left the London Clinic. 

"She is making good progress," Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News Jan. 29. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kensington Palace first announced Kate's hospitalization on Jan. 17, sharing she'd successfully undergone the procedure the day before and that she would spend 10 to 14 days in the hospital before heading back home to continue her recovery. And Prince William was by his wife's side as he was photographed leaving the London Clinic after a visit on Jan. 18.  

Citing Kate's desire to keep her medical information private, the Palace didn't go into detail on Kate's condition and said it would "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share." However, a Palace source confirmed to NBC News that it was noncancerous.

And ultimately, the Palace expressed Kate's wish to "maintain as much normality" for her and William's three children—Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5—as possible during this time.

photos
A Guide to Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Titles

Though Kate is now out of the hospital, it will be a while before fans see her at any engagements. After all, the Palace previously explained that, "based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Still, she made it clear she is looking forward to resuming her royal duties as soon as she is able to do so.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the Palace noted in its Jan. 17 statement. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Chiefs Win AFC Championship

2

The Shocking True Story Behind American Nightmare

3

We Bet You Didn’t Know These Stars Were Related

As followers wait for Kate's return, here's a recap of more royal news shared so far this year.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles III "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Chiefs Win AFC Championship

2

The Shocking True Story Behind American Nightmare

3

Kate Middleton Released From Hospital After Abdominal Surgery

4

We Bet You Didn’t Know These Stars Were Related

5
Exclusive

Bachelor's Joey Graziadei Shares His Approach to Fantasy Suites