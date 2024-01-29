Kate Middleton Released From Hospital After Abdominal Surgery

Watch : Kate Middleton Hospitalized Following Abdominal Surgery

Let's give Kate Middleton a royal welcome home.

After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital recovering from abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales has left the London Clinic.

"She is making good progress," Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News Jan. 29. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kensington Palace first announced Kate's hospitalization on Jan. 17, sharing she'd successfully undergone the procedure the day before and that she would spend 10 to 14 days in the hospital before heading back home to continue her recovery. And Prince William was by his wife's side as he was photographed leaving the London Clinic after a visit on Jan. 18.

Citing Kate's desire to keep her medical information private, the Palace didn't go into detail on Kate's condition and said it would "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share." However, a Palace source confirmed to NBC News that it was noncancerous.

And ultimately, the Palace expressed Kate's wish to "maintain as much normality" for her and William's three children—Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5—as possible during this time.