Save Up to 72% Off on Cult-Fave Peter Thomas Roth Essentials That Will Transform Your Skincare Routine

With the near-constant stream of beauty products being released left and right, it can be difficult to build a solid skincare routine that works for you. As much as we would love to try out all the items on the market, the toll that would take on our skin — and wallets — makes such a task impossible. The next best method we can rely on is to pore over endless shopper reviews, TikTok videos, and celeb recommendations in search of products that actually live up to the hype and deliver visible, lasting results. One brand that's earned a devoted following among beauty lovers for doing just that is Peter Thomas Roth.
If you're looking to reset & refresh your skin in 2024 without breaking the bank, then you absolutely can't miss this sale. Right now, QVC is having some major deals on must-have Peter Thomas Roth products. We're talking up to 72% off on full skincare bundles, wrinkle-minimizing creams, ultra-hydrating masks & more. You can even score cult-fave essentials from the Water Drench and FIRMx collections, like this peeling gel & cream power duo.
Stock up on these picks before they're gone (they're selling super fast!), and get ready to experience the smooth, radiant skin of your dreams.
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel & WaterDrench Cream
Give your skin a New Year reset with this peeling gel & cream set. The FIRMx Peeling Gel is formualted with three enzymes that exfoliate your skin to help uncover a visibly smoother, fresher, and more vibrant complexion. Follow it up with the WaterDrench Cream, which delivers fluffy-light moisture to your skin using hydrating ingredients like 30% hyaluronic acid and pentavitin.
Peter Thomas Roth Mask to the Max
Achieving glowing, radiant skin with this Mask to the Max bundle, which has a retail value of $195 but is available here for just $71. This skin-nourishing trio includes the following:
- Cucumber Gel Mask: This mask helps visibly hydrate dry skin and is formulated with extracts of cucumber, papaya, chamomile & more.
- 24K Gold Mask: This mask includes ingredients like 24K gold, colloidal gold, caffeine, peridot, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin to help you achieve a filter-worthy glow.
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel: This mask, which is formulated with a hyaluronic acid complex, vitamin E, aloe, and caffeine, delivers deep hydration to your skin.
Peter Thomas Roth Max Un-Crepe Face & Neck Moisturizer
The Peter Thomas Roth Un-Crepe moisturizer will have you & your skin saying, "Wrinkles, be gone!" Rich, creamy, and fragrance-free, the cream is made with ultra-nourishing ingredients like shea butter to help reduce the look of wrinkles, leaving your skin feeling moisturized and looking youthful.
Peter Thomas Roth 31 Days of Skincare 5-Piece Kit
If you're looking to ugprade your skincare routine as a whole, this five-piece kit is a great way to dip your feet in the water & discover your new holy grail beauty essentials. The set, which has a retail value of $140 but is available for just $40 (OMG!), comes with the brand's bestselling customer favorites, including:
- 5.1-fl oz 24K Gold Mask
- 0.4-fl oz Retinol Fusion PM Serum
- 0.16-fl oz Water Drench SPF Cloud Moisturizer
- 0.16-fl oz Potent C Serum
- 1-fl oz Cleansing Gel
