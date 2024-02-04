Miley Cyrus Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in 10 Months at Grammys 2024

Miley Cyrus arrived at the 2024 Grammys, where she is nominated for six awards including Album of the Year and Record of the year, in a gold custom look by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.

Miley Cyrus proved she can hold her own hand at the 2024 Grammys. The singer glowed as she walked the red carpet for the first time in 10 months at the Feb. 4 award show. For the outing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she wore a custom gold, barely there artisanal dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

While Miley arrived at the event without boyfriend Maxx Morando by her side, she has six good reasons to be all smiles. After all, she's up for several awards during the Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony. Her chart-topping single "Flowers" nabbed Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance while her album Endless Summer Vacation earned Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album nods. Miley and Brandi Carlile are also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song "Thousand Miles."

Miley, who took the stage for a rare live performance of "Flowers" in November, is among the many artists who are entering music's biggest night with multiple nominations. 

SZA leads the pack with nine nominations, with Phoebe BridgersVictoria Monét and mixer Serban Ghenea are right behind her with seven. And joining Miley with six nods are Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark and supergroup boygenius—which is made up oh Phoebe, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

And while there has been endless chatter about the inspiration behind Miley's album—specifically rumors "Flowers" is about the 31-year-old's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth—she previously pushed back on any suggestion of hiding easter eggs about the Hunger Games star in the song. 

 

"I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience," Miley explained to British Vogue last May. "It will set itself on fire all by itself."

In fact, the Disney alum—whose decade-long relationship with Liam ended in 2019—insisted Endless Summer Vacation isn't about anyone in particular. "I wouldn't erase my story or want it to be erased," she added. "Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."

Keep reading to see all the glamorous looks on the 2024 Grammys red carpet.

