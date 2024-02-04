Miley Cyrus Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in 10 Months at Grammys 2024

Watch : Miley Cyrus REACTS to Rumors About Her Song "Flowers"

Miley Cyrus proved she can hold her own hand at the 2024 Grammys. The singer glowed as she walked the red carpet for the first time in 10 months at the Feb. 4 award show. For the outing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she wore a custom gold, barely there artisanal dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

While Miley arrived at the event without boyfriend Maxx Morando by her side, she has six good reasons to be all smiles. After all, she's up for several awards during the Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony. Her chart-topping single "Flowers" nabbed Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance while her album Endless Summer Vacation earned Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album nods. Miley and Brandi Carlile are also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song "Thousand Miles."

Miley, who took the stage for a rare live performance of "Flowers" in November, is among the many artists who are entering music's biggest night with multiple nominations.