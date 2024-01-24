Jason Kelce Reveals Wife Kylie’s Reaction to His Shirtless Antics at Travis’ NFL Game

Watch : See Travis Kelce’s Sweet Message to Taylor Swift During NFL Game!

There goes the loudest woman man this town has ever seen.

Jason Kelce gave the Buffalo Bills fanbase a run for its money while supporting brother Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Jan. 21, even going on a shirtless excursion into the stadium seats.

And though he charmed everyone's hearts when he brought an 8-year-old Bill's fan up to meet Taylor Swift, there was one person who had more of a delicate view of the situation: his wife Kylie Kelce.

"I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you," Jason said during the Jan. 24 episode of his and Travis' New Heights podcast. "I'm not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we got into the suite I said I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of that suite. And she said, 'Jason, don't you dare.'"

But the Philadelphia Eagles player was not to be deterred, telling Kylie, "'I'm not asking for permission, I'm doing this.' And she was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor."