Jason Kelce Reveals Wife Kylie’s Reaction to His Shirtless Antics at Travis’ NFL Game

Jason Kelce revealed there was one person who was less charmed by his shirtless NFL game day style: his wife Kylie Kelce.

There goes the loudest woman man this town has ever seen. 

Jason Kelce gave the Buffalo Bills fanbase a run for its money while supporting brother Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Jan. 21, even going on a shirtless excursion into the stadium seats.

And though he charmed everyone's hearts when he brought an 8-year-old Bill's fan up to meet Taylor Swift, there was one person who had more of a delicate view of the situation: his wife Kylie Kelce

"I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you," Jason said during the Jan. 24 episode of his and Travis' New Heights podcast. "I'm not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we got into the suite I said I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of that suite. And she said, 'Jason, don't you dare.'"

But the Philadelphia Eagles player was not to be deterred, telling Kylie, "'I'm not asking for permission, I'm doing this.' And she was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor."

Yet despite the stakes his wife pointed out, Jason opted to keep with the family tradition of first impressions. 

"She's like, 'Be on your best behavior,'" he remembered, adding, "I was like, 'Kylie, the first thing I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance.'"

Thankfully, according to Travis, his brother's gamble led to a touchdown

As the Kansas City player put it, "Well Tay said she absolutely loved you."

And for Ella, the Bills fan Jason brought up to say hi to Taylor, it was a moment she'll always remember. "I've been a fan since I was about 5," she told News 10 the following day. "I like her personality and how she sings. And when I heard that she was going to the Bills game I thought, 'Yeah! Buffalo Bills plus Taylor Swift equals best first game ever!'"

