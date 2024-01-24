Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Honest First Impression of Jason Kelce

How do you make sure Taylor Swift is enchanted to meet you? Jason Kelce has a way.
The Philadelphia Eagles center recently shared that the Jan. 21 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was his first encounter with the "Karma" singer—and he certainly left her wonderstruck by taking off his shirt to celebrate his brother Travis Kelce's touchdown.
In fact, the tight end revealed his girlfriend's reaction, sharing on the Jan. 24 episode of the New Heights podcast, "Tay said she absolutely loved you."
And while the Grammy winner may now see Travis' brother as her brother, Jason shared that his wife, Kylie Kelce, 31, didn't like his little games at Highmark Stadium.
"I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you," he added. "She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor."
But the 36-year-old knew that even in his worst times, Taylor would see the best in him.
"This is part of the charm," he continued. "This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance."
And Travis agreed. "My best first impression is the worst impression ever," he noted. "So I can just build from that point on."
The guy on the Chiefs also loved his brother's enthusiasm at the game, adding that the viral shirtless photos of Jason made the night sparkling, and he won't let it go.
"Everybody is saying ‘Put that thing in the Louvre,'" he said of the photos. "I honestly might get somebody to f--king make that portrait. That is epic and a moment I'll never forget."
In addition to being Taylor's first introduction to the entire Kelce family—with Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce also in attendance—the recent Chiefs game was the singer's 11th time being cheer captain on the bleachers for Travis, and it's certainly not exhausting rooting for her man, even if she's become some NFL fans' anti-hero.
"I'm just there to support Travis," she said in TIME's Person of The Year profile in December. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
