Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Honest First Impression of Jason Kelce

How do you make sure Taylor Swift is enchanted to meet you? Jason Kelce has a way.

The Philadelphia Eagles center recently shared that the Jan. 21 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was his first encounter with the "Karma" singer—and he certainly left her wonderstruck by taking off his shirt to celebrate his brother Travis Kelce's touchdown.

In fact, the tight end revealed his girlfriend's reaction, sharing on the Jan. 24 episode of the New Heights podcast, "Tay said she absolutely loved you."

And while the Grammy winner may now see Travis' brother as her brother, Jason shared that his wife, Kylie Kelce, 31, didn't like his little games at Highmark Stadium.

"I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you," he added. "She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor."

But the 36-year-old knew that even in his worst times, Taylor would see the best in him.

"This is part of the charm," he continued. "This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance."