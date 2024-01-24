Love Is Blind's Marshall Glaze Is Engaged to Chay Barnes

Watch : Love Is Blind's Marshall Reveals He Dated Someone Else From the Pods

Attention, pod squad: Marshall Glaze is engaged.

The Love Is Blind alum recently shared he proposed to his girlfriend Dr. Chay Barnes.

"The journey to 'Happily Ever After' started on 12.23.23," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 23, noting he popped the question last month. "#engagement."

As for how the epic proposal unfolded, a video showed Marshall walking Chay down an aisle lined with roses and candles and a light-up "Marry Me" sign at the end. And after he got down on one knee and she said yes, they celebrated with their nearest and dearest.

"Such a special day," the reality star added. "She had NO idea. GOTCHA!"

And fellow Love Is Blind alum Irina Solomonova had a hand in the big day as Marshall gave a "special shout-out" to her and her event planning company for helping him carry out his vision for the proposal. As he put it, "LIB castmate coming in the clutch!"

As for the ring? Marshall picked a round diamond sparkler with a halo and pavé band—a choice Chay couldn't be happier with as she called the whole proposal a "literal dream."