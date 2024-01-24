Love Is Blind's Marshall Glaze Is Engaged to Chay Barnes

Attention, pod squad: Marshall Glaze is engaged.
The Love Is Blind alum recently shared he proposed to his girlfriend Dr. Chay Barnes.
"The journey to 'Happily Ever After' started on 12.23.23," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 23, noting he popped the question last month. "#engagement."
As for how the epic proposal unfolded, a video showed Marshall walking Chay down an aisle lined with roses and candles and a light-up "Marry Me" sign at the end. And after he got down on one knee and she said yes, they celebrated with their nearest and dearest.
"Such a special day," the reality star added. "She had NO idea. GOTCHA!"
And fellow Love Is Blind alum Irina Solomonova had a hand in the big day as Marshall gave a "special shout-out" to her and her event planning company for helping him carry out his vision for the proposal. As he put it, "LIB castmate coming in the clutch!"
As for the ring? Marshall picked a round diamond sparkler with a halo and pavé band—a choice Chay couldn't be happier with as she called the whole proposal a "literal dream."
After the couple announced their news, several of Marshall's Love Is Blind costars sent along congratulatory messages.
"Man, couldn't be happier for the two of you!" Brett Brown commented. "CONGRATS!!!!! And beautiful pics! Just make sure on the wedding day you got a good tailor. Congrats again brotha!!"
Added Kwame Appiah, "That's my GUYYY. I'm so happy for you man. You deserve it all!!!"
Marshall's journey in the pods became one to remember during season four of Love Is Blind. Shortly after getting engaged to Jackie Bonds, they broke up once she told him she was attracted to their costar Josh Demas. While Josh and Jackie went on to pursue a relationship, she confirmed their split in September.
However, Marshall revealed he found love again with Chay during the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. In fact, viewers were introduced to the doctor of nursing practice during their double date with Brett and his wife Tiffany Pennywell Brown.
At that point, Marshall and Chay had been together for about a year, and he expressed how much she means to him.
"Chay is just quite literally the perfect woman for me," the marketing manager said on the September episode. "She's the yin to my yang. Opposites attract. She's quite literally my opposite, and we mesh so well. That's what I love the most about her."
And if you love staying up to date on more Love Is Blind stars, keep reading to find out more about their current love lives.