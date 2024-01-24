Get $388 Worth of Beauty Products for $67: Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Grande Cosmetics, Oribe & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Just when you think you have your beauty routine locked in with your go-to skincare, makeup, and hair care products, your needs can change. All of a sudden, your go-to cleanser is giving you breakouts and your favorite shampoo doesn't deliver shine. We've all been there and it can be an annoying (and expensive) journey trying to figure out which products will work for your current situation. My go-to strategy is to stock up on value sets because they're a great way to experience a variety of products at a discounted price.

Right now, Dermstore has a $67 deal on $388 worth of products from my favorite brands. Just make sure you use the promo code EXTRA10 at checkout to get that price. The bundle includes my favorite Peter Thomas Roth gel eye patches, the Tarte lip balm/lip gloss hybrid I'm obsessed with, and the Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo that makes my hair glisten with supermodel-level shine. Get your ideal eyebrows with the GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeBROW FILL Volumizing Brow Gel. Brighten up dull skin with the TULA Skincare Signature Glow Refreshing Brightening Face Mist.

This set also has heavy hitters from DHC, R+Co, Glo Skin Beauty, Pai Skincare, Wander Beauty, and Jane Iredale at an 83% discount. You're only one purchase away from an elevated beauty routine. PS, this bundle ships for free and it's a great gift for Valentine's Day.