Proof Squid Game Season 2 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

You have a green light to get excited for Squid Game, because season two is just around the corner.

Indeed, the South Korean TV show that took Netflix and the world by storm in 2021—so much so, that a reality spinoff series was created—is all set for its second installment to be released later this year.

Netflix confirmed the decision to its shareholders, per Variety, in a Jan. 23 letter. "Looking ahead," the platform wrote, "despite last year's strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024."

In addition to the hit show, a number of scripted and unscripted series were also confirmed to be returning to the platform this year including the third season of Bridgerton, the sixth season of Love is Blind, as well as new shows like Griselda and the live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The first installment of Squid Game was not only a fan-favorite series, but it also earned general critical acclaim. The suspenseful show earned 14 2022 Emmy nominations, ultimately walking away with six wins.