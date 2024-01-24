Proof Squid Game Season 2 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

You have a green light to get excited for Squid Game, because season two is just around the corner.
Indeed, the South Korean TV show that took Netflix and the world by storm in 2021—so much so, that a reality spinoff series was created—is all set for its second installment to be released later this year.
Netflix confirmed the decision to its shareholders, per Variety, in a Jan. 23 letter. "Looking ahead," the platform wrote, "despite last year's strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024."
In addition to the hit show, a number of scripted and unscripted series were also confirmed to be returning to the platform this year including the third season of Bridgerton, the sixth season of Love is Blind, as well as new shows like Griselda and the live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
The first installment of Squid Game was not only a fan-favorite series, but it also earned general critical acclaim. The suspenseful show earned 14 2022 Emmy nominations, ultimately walking away with six wins.
And though many of the smaller details about season two have been kept under wraps, Netflix did previously reveal some of the new cast members as well as a few returning faces.
In June, the streaming service announced that Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun will all be players in the upcoming season's game, appearing alongside returning cast member Lee Jung-jae, who played the main character Seong Gi-hun (a.k.a. Player 456).
Lee Byung-hun, who portrayed Front Man (the leader of the masked team running the competition); and Wi Ha-jun, who took on the role of Hwang Jun-ho (a detective who broke into the competition last season to try and find his brother), will also be front and center.
