Tom Holland Hypes Up Zendaya After Shutting Down Breakup Rumors

Zendaya got her boyfriend Tom Holland's spidey senses tingling with her Paris Fashion Week look after he shut down rumors of their breakup. Find out how he hyped her up.

Watch: Tom Holland Breaks Silence On Zendaya Breakup Rumors

Tom Holland is stuck on Zendaya.

In fact, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor was in complete euphoria over his costar's latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she debuted a bangin' new hairdo. Alongside a black-and-white photo Zendaya at the Schiaparelli runway show, Tom couldn't help but to hype up his girl and dropped three heart-eyes on his Instagram Stories Jan. 23.

The image showed Zendaya rocking blunt bangs while striking a fierce pose in her Schiaparelli look. The outfit, styled by Law Roach, featured a black crepe turtleneck with knotted silk spikes along the sleeves and shoulders, as well as a coordinating skirt complete with an equestrian train that draped down the back.

Tom's post came more than a week after the Marvel star debunked speculation that he and Zendaya had broken up. When approached by a paparazzi about rumors of a split on Jan. 12, Tom replied, "No, absolutely not."

Zendaya's Best Looks

However, he did not elaborate further on his relationship with the Euphoria star. After all, Tom prefers to keep details their romance close to the chest.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

 

David M. Benett/WireImage

It's a sentiment shared by Zendaya, who was first linked to her spidey costar in 2021.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," she told Elle in August. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

Zendaya continued, "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

To revisit some of their special moments together, keep reading.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya spoke during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attended a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appeared at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars spoke onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attended a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya shared a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

