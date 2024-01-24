Tom Holland Hypes Up Zendaya After Shutting Down Breakup Rumors

Watch : Tom Holland Breaks Silence On Zendaya Breakup Rumors

Tom Holland is stuck on Zendaya.

In fact, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor was in complete euphoria over his costar's latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she debuted a bangin' new hairdo. Alongside a black-and-white photo Zendaya at the Schiaparelli runway show, Tom couldn't help but to hype up his girl and dropped three heart-eyes on his Instagram Stories Jan. 23.

The image showed Zendaya rocking blunt bangs while striking a fierce pose in her Schiaparelli look. The outfit, styled by Law Roach, featured a black crepe turtleneck with knotted silk spikes along the sleeves and shoulders, as well as a coordinating skirt complete with an equestrian train that draped down the back.

Tom's post came more than a week after the Marvel star debunked speculation that he and Zendaya had broken up. When approached by a paparazzi about rumors of a split on Jan. 12, Tom replied, "No, absolutely not."