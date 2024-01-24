Taylor Swift’s Reputation Precedes Her During Nobu Outing With Brittany Mahomes

Watch : See Travis Kelce’s Sweet Message to Taylor Swift During NFL Game!

Call it what you want, but Taylor Swift seems ready for reputation (Taylor's Version).

The superstar once again channeled her edgy 2017 era during a night out with friends Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes on Jan. 23. The pals all matched in head-to-toe black looks while grabbing dinner at sushi hotspot Nobu in New York.

Taylor, 34, looked so gorgeous it actually hurt while rocking a long-sleeve, draped black minidress. She paired her 'fit with a multistrand chain belt, dark tights and platform boots.

As for Cara, the model suited up in dark velvet, while Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sported a two-piece tweed-style set worn with tights and stiletto boots.

Fans speculated that the dark ensembles signal that Taylor is preparing to drop her latest re-recorded album for reputation. As one fan wrote, "All the ladies are dressed in black!!! Total Rep vibes!" Another slithered into the comment section to say, "SSSSSSUSPICIOUS."

Prior to their evening in the Big Apple, the trio was seen together on Jan. 21, when Cara joined Taylor and Brittany in their NFL suite at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills playoffs game in Buffalo, N.Y.