Ryan Gosling Calls Out Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Oscars Snubs

Watch : Every Time Margot Robbie Channeled Barbie IRL

Ryan Gosling knows there's no Ken without Barbie.

After picking up an Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in 2023's Barbie movie, Gosling expressed his sadness in learning that his collaborators, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, did not receive nods for acting and directing, respectively.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films," Gosling began in a Jan. 23 statement to E! News. "And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken."

However, the 43-year-old noted that "there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," he continued. "To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily-clad and, thankfully, crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history."