Ryan Gosling Calls Out Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Oscars Snubs

Ryan Gosling had a bittersweet response to his Oscar nomination after learning his Barbie collaborators Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig got snubbed.

Ryan Gosling knows there's no Ken without Barbie

After picking up an Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in 2023's Barbie movie, Gosling expressed his sadness in learning that his collaborators, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, did not receive nods for acting and directing, respectively. 

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films," Gosling began in a Jan. 23 statement to E! News. "And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken."

However, the 43-year-old noted that "there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," he continued. "To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily-clad and, thankfully, crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history."

Gosling added, "Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

Though Robbie did not land a nod in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her portrayal of the titular doll, she did receive a Best Picture nomination as the film's producer. Meanwhile, Gerwig was noticeably left off the nominees for Best Directing but was recognized alongside her co-writer and husband Noah Bombauch with a Best Adapted Screenplay nod.

But Gosling wasn't the only Barbie alum to be disheartened by the snubs. 

America Ferrera, who received a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role as Gloria, was equally as upset by the news. 

"I was incredibly disappointed that they weren't nominated," the Ugly Betty star told Variety in an interview published Jan. 23. "Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it.

The 38-year-old actress continued, "What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did."

Curious what other incredible performances got left off this year's Oscar nominees list? Keep reading for the lowdown on every snub and surprise. 

James Gourley / Stringer (Getty)

SNUB: Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbie

Despite Barbie being one of the year's most successful films, two of its most important players did not find themselves among this year's Oscars hopefuls.

Director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie were not nominated in either the Best Director or Leading Actress, despite both having earned nods at the Golden Globes in the equivalent categories. 

Barbie is nominated for Best Picture (which includes Margot as a Producer), and Greta and her husband and writing partner Noah Baumbach were nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor (Getty)

FUN SURPRISE: Couples

There were a total of four couples nominated together across the categories this year: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach in the Adapted Screenplay category for Barbie, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall's Best Original Screenplay, and couple Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas are nominated alongside Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerly in Best Picture, for Oppenheimer and Barbie respectively. 

Francois Duhamel/Courtesy of Netflix

SNUB: May December

May December only earned a nomination in the Best Original Screenplay category, leaving lead actors NataliePortman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton unrecognized. 

François Duhamel/Courtesy of Netflix

SNUB: Charles Melton

Unfortunately, despite general critical acclaim for his work in May December, Charles Melton has been left off the list for Best Supporting Actor—dashing our hopes and dreams of the Riverdale-to-Academy-Award-Winner pipeline coming to fruition this year and earning the actor a personal snub designation. 

Liz Parkinson/Netflix ©2023

SURPRISE: Nyad

Netflix's Nyad tells the biographical story of Diana Nyad's journey to be the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida. Though the film has relatively flown under the radar, it earned deserved nominations for its two female leads: Annette Bening in the Best Actress category for her work as Diana, and Jodie Foster in Best Supporting Actress for her role as Bonnie Stoll.

Dave Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

SNUB: Past Lives

In what became one of the fan-favorites of the year, Past Lives only earned two nominations for the 2024 Oscars.

Though up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, Greta Lee and director Celine Song did not earn individual nods for their work despite both being nominated at the Golden Globes. 

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

GOOD SURPRISE: Female Directors

This is the first year in which three of the Best Picture nominees were directed by women: Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Celine Song's Past Lives and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall. 

Unfortuantely, only Justine also earned a nomination in the Best Director category. 

Apple Originals

SNUB: Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo missed out on a Lead Actor nomination for his work in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

The film did earn a number of nods, including in the Best Picture and Director categories. Robert De Niro was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, while Lily Gladstone received a much-deserved nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role—it is also a historic one, making Lily the first Native American actress to be nominated in the category.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

SNUB: Fantasia Barrino

The American Idol alum was left off the Leading Actress nominations for her work as Celie in The Color Purple—a role which she also played in the Broadway adaptation—despite previous Oscar buzz.

