Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey's Cause of Death Determined

After Dana Carvey's son Dex Carvey died in November at age 32, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has released his official cause of death.

More details have been shared about Dex Carvey's sudden passing.

Dana Carvey's 32-year-old son died Nov. 15 at his home in the L.A. area. At the time, the Saturday Night Live alum said that Dex died of an accidental drug overdose.

While officials initially listed his cause of death as "deferred," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has now revealed his official cause of death as fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine toxicity. His death was ruled an accident.

No other additional factors contributed to Dex's passing, according to the medical examiner.

In November, Dana and wife Paula Zwagerman paid tribute to their eldest child, who had also pursued a career in comedy.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement Nov. 16. "Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose."

The Wayne's World actor said that Dex "packed a lot" into his 32 years of life.

"He was extremely talented at so many things—music, art, film making, comedy—and pursued all of them passionately," they continued. "It's not exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee."

Dana and Paula ended their note with a message to other families battling substance use.

"To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction," the pair added, "you are in our hearts and prayers."

After followers and friends—including Kenan Thompson and Molly Shannon—shared their condolences, Dana spoke out to thank his inner circle for their immense support.

"My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words." 

To see some of celebrities' moving messages to the Carvey family, keep reading. 

Kenan Thompson

"Oh my God!!! I'm so so sorry!!!!" 

Molly Shannon

"Dana, I am so sorry. Sending my deepest sympathy to you and your family."

Chris Kattan

"Such devastating news. I'm beyond sorry for your loss."

Vanessa Bayer

"I'm so sorry Dana. Sending so much love to you and your family."

Kesha

"Im so sorry for your loss. sending you and your family so much love."

Olivia Munn

"So incredibly sorry for your loss."

Darrell Hammond

"So sorry my friend. My condolences to you and Paula."

Jim Gaffigan

"What a great picture. Love the focus you are putting on telling us about Dex. Such a lovely tribute to your boy. Please tell us more." 

Judd Apatow

"Love you Dana." 

For free and confidential help for those facing mental and/or substance use disorders, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

