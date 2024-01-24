Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey's Cause of Death Determined

Watch : Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Carvey Dead at 32

More details have been shared about Dex Carvey's sudden passing.

Dana Carvey's 32-year-old son died Nov. 15 at his home in the L.A. area. At the time, the Saturday Night Live alum said that Dex died of an accidental drug overdose.

While officials initially listed his cause of death as "deferred," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has now revealed his official cause of death as fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine toxicity. His death was ruled an accident.

No other additional factors contributed to Dex's passing, according to the medical examiner.

In November, Dana and wife Paula Zwagerman paid tribute to their eldest child, who had also pursued a career in comedy.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement Nov. 16. "Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose."

The Wayne's World actor said that Dex "packed a lot" into his 32 years of life.