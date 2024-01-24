The Best Colognes for Men You Won’t Regret Shopping, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Smelling good, whether it's your body or your home, is probably one of the most attractive qualities we can all admit makes us immediately fall to our knees. And with Valentine's Day coming up, there's no better time than the holiday of love to gift your significant other a scent they won't be able to resist (and neither will you). Even if your bae still hasn't found "The One" (besides you, obvi), what better occasion than to steer them in the right direction by helping him smell like he popped right out of a soap opera with the wind blowing in hair as he's ready to carry you off into the sunset (IYKYK).

Whether he's looking for smoky or woody scents, or has no clue what his signature scent should be, we're here to help you (and him) decide which luxury fragrance he needs in his life. Just a heads up: While "cologne" is commonly associated with men's scents, the majority of our selections here are actually perfume or eau de parfum. These options boast a higher concentration of fragrance oils, ensuring a longer-lasting and more potent aroma. So, if you're ready to start talking fragrances, keep scrolling to find the most perfect, sexy cologne for your man this Valentine's Day.