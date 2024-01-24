The Best Colognes for Men You Won’t Regret Shopping, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Smelling good, whether it's your body or your home, is probably one of the most attractive qualities we can all admit makes us immediately fall to our knees. And with Valentine's Day coming up, there's no better time than the holiday of love to gift your significant other a scent they won't be able to resist (and neither will you). Even if your bae still hasn't found "The One" (besides you, obvi), what better occasion than to steer them in the right direction by helping him smell like he popped right out of a soap opera with the wind blowing in hair as he's ready to carry you off into the sunset (IYKYK).
Whether he's looking for smoky or woody scents, or has no clue what his signature scent should be, we're here to help you (and him) decide which luxury fragrance he needs in his life. Just a heads up: While "cologne" is commonly associated with men's scents, the majority of our selections here are actually perfume or eau de parfum. These options boast a higher concentration of fragrance oils, ensuring a longer-lasting and more potent aroma. So, if you're ready to start talking fragrances, keep scrolling to find the most perfect, sexy cologne for your man this Valentine's Day.
Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum
Once you catch a hint of Chanel's Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum, it's destined to be your new signature scent. This widely loved fragrance blends invigorating top notes of zesty grapefruit with the warmth of sandalwood and cedar, creating a perfectly balanced, year-round aroma that deserves a spot in anyone's collection.
Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent's Y Eau de Parfum stands out from the typical fruit-centric scents, making it a standout among the luxury label's other offerings. Its rich base note of vetiver takes on a sweet, juicy dimension with subtle hints of apple and citrusy bergamot, while the fragrance expertly balances its fruity-floral essence with touches of spicy ginger and herbal sage for a captivating aroma.
Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum
Burberry's Hero Eau de Parfum takes center stage with its trio of cedarwood oils, spotlighting the wood's citrus-tinged richness. But beyond its rich cedarwood notes, you'll also sniff out other notes of refreshing pine needles, resinous benzoin, and spicy incense, creating a harmoniously balanced and invigorating scent.
Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club Eau de Parfum
What you don't find often is floral scents being incorporated into cologne. Standout men's fragrances, like Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club Eau de Parfum, embrace aromatic flowers, enveloping you in an herbal fusion of clary sage and lavandin, a lavishly herbaceous relative of lavender. As it settles, the floral-forward aroma ascends, enhanced by the presence of vetiver and cedarwood.
Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense
Don't be deceived by Azzaro's The Most Wanted Parfum's revolver-shaped bottle—beneath its bold exterior lies a surprisingly sweet side. While it boasts fiery, spicy notes of ginger and wood, every spritz reveals a delightful touch of bourbon vanilla, adding a sweet layer to the fragrance.
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum
If you're a lover of citrus-meets-wood scents, then look no further than Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum. At first sniff, you can tell its fragrance family is very earthy and woody, but once it settles, its sensual key notes of spicy Calabrian bergamot, nutmeg, and vanilla start to appear.
Maison Margiela REPLICA' Jazz Club Eau de Toilette
Maison Margiela's Jazz Club has won the hearts of individuals across all genders, and interestingly, it's the more traditionally masculine notes like tobacco leaf and rum that contribute to its widespread appeal. This inviting fragrance effortlessly transports you to a cozy speakeasy, tucked below street level, where they graciously permit indoor smoking, capturing the essence of a relaxed and warm ambiance.
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
The essence of Le Labo Santal 33 revolves around the warm and earthy santal (a sandalwood derivative), complemented by subtle notes of cardamom, iris, papyrus, and cedarwood, creating a unisex fragrance that stands the test of time. If you (or bae) don't already own this, we recommend snagging it immediately.
Tom Ford Ombré Leather Parfum Fragrance
In the realm of designer fragrances, Tom Ford claims one of the sexiest positions. Among other enticing scents, the cherished Ombré Leather serves as a captivating introduction to the brand's sultry universe, where the harmonious dance of leather and jasmine creates a bold, sensual aroma perfect for nights filled with endless dancing.
Maison Louis Marie No.09 Vallée de Farney Perfume Oil
Bringing a burst of citrus, this perfume oil smells like the first day of spring when you first get a whiff of it. With a delicate and almost floral quality, it seamlessly combines masculinity through a woody, spicy infusion of black pepper. A little goes a long way, and despite its size, the travel-friendly bottle conveniently fits into almost any space.
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
If there's any brand that knows how to effortlessly craft sophisticated scents, it's Jo Malone. Among its bestsellers, this particularly masculine option encapsulates relaxation in a bottle, featuring woody and aqua notes that effortlessly evoke the essence of a seaside escape.
PHLUR Somebody Wood Eau de Parfum
This unisex fragrance, rich with amber undertones, leans towards a more masculine scent and hails from a TikTok-approved brand. Infused with oud-like vanilla and musk, it exudes warmth and a hint of sensuality—ideal for elevating the cozy vibes in winter or embracing its allure during the sizzling summer months.
