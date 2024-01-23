Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Hold Hands While Taking Their Love From Emerald City to New York City

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are saying thank you, next stop.
The couple looked inseparable as they touched down at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 21. Joined by Ariana's precious pup Toulouse, the Wicked costars held hands as they met up with the "yes, and?" singer's mom Joan outside the terminal.
Ariana and Ethan, who coordinated in black jackets and matching pants, were greeted with two flower bouquets as well as white-and-silver balloons. They kept their masks on post-flight, with Ariana also sporting a Wicked baseball cap.
The sighting comes days after Ethan wrapped up filming on the upcoming movie adaptation of the Broadway musical. As seen in a Jan. 21 Instagram post, the 31-year-old bid farewell to the set and his trailer, which bared the name of his Wicked character on the front door.
He captioned the behind-the-scenes snapshots, "Bye Boq Woodsman."
Ariana and Ethan first sparked romance rumors in July 2023, following her split from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. Later that same month, Ethan filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a baby boy.
Ariana and Ethan have faced scrutiny following the news of their relationship, with Ethan's ex saying that she and her son are "collateral damage." Lilly told Page Six in July 2023, "[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl."
While Ariana didn't address the backlash directly, she has been taking time to reflect on her wild 2023, sharing in a Dec. 29 Instagram post that it was "one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life."
The 30-year-old ultimately closed out her year by enjoying a holiday date night with Ethan, alongside her dad Ed Butera, proving the pair are already close with Ariana's parents.
In fact, sources close to Ariana and Ethan previously told E! News that they seem "really good for each other."