Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Hold Hands While Taking Their Love From Emerald City to New York City

Watch : Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Step Out for DATE NIGHT

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are saying thank you, next stop.

The couple looked inseparable as they touched down at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 21. Joined by Ariana's precious pup Toulouse, the Wicked costars held hands as they met up with the "yes, and?" singer's mom Joan outside the terminal.

Ariana and Ethan, who coordinated in black jackets and matching pants, were greeted with two flower bouquets as well as white-and-silver balloons. They kept their masks on post-flight, with Ariana also sporting a Wicked baseball cap.

The sighting comes days after Ethan wrapped up filming on the upcoming movie adaptation of the Broadway musical. As seen in a Jan. 21 Instagram post, the 31-year-old bid farewell to the set and his trailer, which bared the name of his Wicked character on the front door.

He captioned the behind-the-scenes snapshots, "Bye Boq Woodsman."