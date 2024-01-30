Surviving Scandoval: Relive Everything That's Happened Since Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Season 11: UNFILTERED Cast Interviews!

It's time to raise a glass to another OMG season of Vanderpump Rules.

Since Tom Sandoval's cheating controversy—a.k.a. Scandoval—rocked the reality TV world nearly one year ago, the Bravo cast has been on a turbulent, emotional journey as they attempt to pick up the pieces from his betrayal.

For his ex Ariana Madix, she's rebounded from their bitter breakup in a major way, from finding new love to seeing professional successes like competing on Dancing With the Stars, releasing a book and making her Broadway debut in Chicago.

"The rollercoaster!" she exclusively told E! News earlier this month while reflecting on her unbelievable year. "There's no way to even succinctly put all of that together."

As for Sandoval, he's been on a path of redemption and forgiveness. However, he still doesn't totally understand how his affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss became "such a big deal."

"I honestly don't know," the TomTom co-owner admitted in October during his stint on Fox's competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "I'm a f--king stupid reality star. Like, come on man."