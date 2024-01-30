Surviving Scandoval: Relive Everything That's Happened Since Vanderpump Rules Season 10

It's time to raise a glass to another OMG season of Vanderpump Rules.
Since Tom Sandoval's cheating controversy—a.k.a. Scandoval—rocked the reality TV world nearly one year ago, the Bravo cast has been on a turbulent, emotional journey as they attempt to pick up the pieces from his betrayal.
For his ex Ariana Madix, she's rebounded from their bitter breakup in a major way, from finding new love to seeing professional successes like competing on Dancing With the Stars, releasing a book and making her Broadway debut in Chicago.
"The rollercoaster!" she exclusively told E! News earlier this month while reflecting on her unbelievable year. "There's no way to even succinctly put all of that together."
As for Sandoval, he's been on a path of redemption and forgiveness. However, he still doesn't totally understand how his affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss became "such a big deal."
"I honestly don't know," the TomTom co-owner admitted in October during his stint on Fox's competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "I'm a f--king stupid reality star. Like, come on man."
But Madix and Sandoval aren't the only VPR stars who've undergone major transformations since season 10. From new romances, makeovers, cast trips, a shocking lawsuit and even a Bravo spinoff, the dynamics among the gang of former SUR-vers is completely different than it was this time last year.
Keep reading to get caught up on everything you need to know ahead of season 11 and to see what every castmember has been up to since Scandoval.
Vanderpump Rules returns tonight, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)