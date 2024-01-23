Mark Ruffalo Shares How He Predicted a Past Benign Brain Tumor

Watch : Mark Ruffalo Shares Parenting Advice to Zoe Saldana

Mark Ruffalo is reflecting on a previous health scare.

The Poor Things star opened up about being diagnosed with a benign brain tumor in the early aughts—and the unconventional way he discovered it.

"I just had this crazy dream," Mark explained on the Jan. 22 episode of the SmartLess podcast. "It wasn't like any other dream I'd ever had. It was just like, ‘You have a brain tumor.' It wasn't even a voice. It was just pure knowledge, ‘You have a brain tumor, and you have to deal with it immediately.'"

At the time, the then-33-year-old was coming off the success of You Can Count on Me and was expecting his first child with wife Sunrise Coigney. But despite not feeling any symptoms aside from an ear infection, the now-56-year-old recalled telling his doctors, "'Listen, this is going to sound crazy, but I had this dream last night that I had a brain tumor.'"