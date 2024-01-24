1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Breaks Down in Tears During Family Vacation

Amy Slaton's beach vacation wasn't all fun in the sun.
During the Jan. 23 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, fans saw how the reality star had a hard time on her and her family's trip to Florida.
Amy's brother Chris sat down with the 36-year-old—who split from her husband Michael Halterman last March—before the getaway and expressed how he was concerned for her after speaking to their sister Tammy.
"Amy has a lot more going on than what she's willing to admit," he said during a confessional. "I know from Tammy that she's not taking care of her physical or mental health. I think Amy needs to get some help for all the emotional stuff she's going through. But I'm afraid that if I tell it to her straight, she will shut down."
The journey from Kentucky to Florida didn't make things much better. While Tammy, Chris, his wife Brittany and sisters Misty and Amanda all flew in what was Tammy's first plane ride, Amy drove with her young sons Glenn and Gage as well as with nephew Justin.
And after a long drive and getting in late, Amy was exhausted. Still, she and her family continued with their plans to go to the beach the next day. But when Amy's sons started crying while she was packing up the car, she broke down in tears.
"I'm hurting and the boy are not cooperating," she told Chris through tears. "Hopefully, they will calm down. If not, I'm going home. I ain't playing."
And while her family members tried to comfort her and the boys, Amy wasn't optimistic about the rest of the vacation.
"My nerves are shot. The boys' nerves is shot, which is making mine worse," she told Justin. "I knew this trip was gonna be like this."
Ultimately, the family made it to the beach, and Amy seemed to have a good time playing in the ocean with her kids.
"It is great to have the whole family here enjoying each other's company," she said before later reflecting on her and her siblings' weight loss journeys. "The boys are calm, I'm calm. We're just having fun. It wouldn't have been possible if we didn't do all this work and get all these surgeries."
But when Gage started crying upon the family's arrival at a restaurant for dinner, Amy again felt overwhelmed. "I'm so stressed out," she cried, "I'm about to go into [a] panic attack."
In the end, Amanda decided to take Gage back to their vacation house to get some rest, and Amy and Glenn joined them. After they left, her family members continued to express their concern.
"I'm not trying to be heartless. I do care, and I understand Amy's overwhelmed, stressed all the above," Tammy said. "But we tiptoe around Amy or walk on eggshells around Amy because she's always on edge for no reason."
