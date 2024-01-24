1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Breaks Down in Tears During Family Vacation

Watch : 1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton Experiences Her First Plane Ride

Amy Slaton's beach vacation wasn't all fun in the sun.

During the Jan. 23 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, fans saw how the reality star had a hard time on her and her family's trip to Florida.

Amy's brother Chris sat down with the 36-year-old—who split from her husband Michael Halterman last March—before the getaway and expressed how he was concerned for her after speaking to their sister Tammy.

"Amy has a lot more going on than what she's willing to admit," he said during a confessional. "I know from Tammy that she's not taking care of her physical or mental health. I think Amy needs to get some help for all the emotional stuff she's going through. But I'm afraid that if I tell it to her straight, she will shut down."

The journey from Kentucky to Florida didn't make things much better. While Tammy, Chris, his wife Brittany and sisters Misty and Amanda all flew in what was Tammy's first plane ride, Amy drove with her young sons Glenn and Gage as well as with nephew Justin.